SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) Advances Spatial Intelligence With Next-Generation Target Acquisition Technology

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) and may include paid advertising.



SPARC AI is developing and commercializing proprietary spatial and predictive AI technologies for real-world sensing applications

The company's SPARC technology transforms sensors, cameras, and mobile devices into precise coordinate-acquisition systems These capabilities support SPARC AI's broader mission: To enable accurate, scalable, and autonomous spatial intelligence across defense, aerospace, and commercial markets

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) is an emerging engineering and software company primarily focused on finding solutions to some of the most difficult challenges in modern sensing and autonomy: accurately determining the location of distant objects in real-time. Leveraging its flagship Spatial, Predictive, Approximation, and Radial Convolution (“SPARC”) technology, the company is strategically building high-performance tools that transform everyday sensors and imaging systems into reliable spatial intelligence platforms (ibn/FM2Mp ).

Located in Melbourne, Australia, SPARC AI develops, patents, and commercializes technologies that connect computer vision, artificial intelligence, and geospatial analytics. The company's core innovation lies in enabling sensors, cameras, and mobile devices, whether airborne, fixed, handheld, or portable, to...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAIF are available in the company's newsroom at

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN