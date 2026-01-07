Vivek Ramaswamy Promises To Make Ohio 'Zero Income Tax State' In Race For Governor: 'Need A Businessman Not A...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian-origin Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running for the race of the Governor of Ohio, has promised to make the state income tax free, saying that getting the job done is not“rocket science”.

Speaking at an election campaign in Cleveland, Ramaswamy, whom US President Donald Trump has endorsed, said on Wednesday that people of Ohio can“keep their money” if he is elected to the post of Governor.

“We are going to make Ohio a zero income tax state where you can keep what you earn. It is your money, not the government's,” he said.

“If nine other states can get this job done, I will tell you the state to put a man on the moon can get this job done, too,” the Republican leader, best known for an unsuccessful presidential bid in 2024, told supporters.

Currently, nine US states do not have income ta, including Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming.

| Trump hails Vivek Ramaswamy as 'special', endorses him for Ohio Governor race

Ramaswamy. a tech billionaire, called for efficiency in running a government and said that it takes a businessman to get that job done.

“This is not rocket science. It is about being more efficient in the way that we run our government. We need a businessman not a bureaucrat to get that job done. That is why I'm in this race,” he said.

The Ohio Governor candidate also promised the“biggest property tax rollback” in the history of the state.

“Because it is your home and your land and not the government's and we will do it while improving academic performance in our public schools,” he said.

He also promised swift action on issues if he gets elected.“Ohioans don't want strongly worded social media posts. They want results. And that's exactly what they'll get once I'm elected: swift, unrelenting, immediate action.”

Vivek Ramaswamy picks running mate

In Ohio's closely watched race for governor, Republican entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced the name of his running mate on Wednesday, announcing a seasoned conservative lawmaker for him.

Ramaswamy picked Ohio Senate President Rob McColley as his running mate for lieutenant governor.

| Nalin Haley slams Ramaswamy for 'blasphemous' Holy Trinity-300mn gods comparison| Vivek Ramaswamy claims China is 'four years ahead of average US student'

“I'm an entrepreneur, not a politician," Ramaswamy, a billionaire biotech executive from Cincinnati, said in announcing McColley as his choice. He said he wanted a partner who understands legislating and can help him charge ahead on his aggressive policy agenda.

“He has experience that I don't,” Ramaswamy told a crowd during the upbeat Cleveland introduction event.

The 2026 Ohio gubernatorial election is scheduled to take place on November 3, 2026, where the next governor of the state will be named.