Junk Masters Launches Full-Service Junk Removal In Shorewood, Minnesota

Junk Masters announces the launch of full-service junk removal solutions in Shorewood, MN, expanding access for local homeowners and businesses to reliable residential junk removal, property cleanouts, and light demolition services. Based in Eden Prairie and led by owner Mitch Harrison, the company highlights fast response times, transparent pricing, and eco-conscious disposal practices, including recycling and donation whenever possible.

Eden Prairie, MN - Junk Masters has officially expanded its junk removal offerings with the launch of full-service solutions in Shorewood, Minnesota, making it easier than ever for local residents and businesses to access reliable and professional cleanout services. This expansion is highlighted through the company's dedicated Shorewood service page, bringing trusted local expertise directly to homeowners searching for efficient junk removal in Shorewoo, MN. The announcement marks a significant milestone for the Eden Prairie–based company as it continues to grow its footprint across the Twin Cities metro area.

Junk Masters, owned and operated by Mitch Harrison, announced the new service area to meet the increasing demand for dependable, eco-conscious junk hauling solutions in west metro communities. Effective immediately, Shorewood residents can schedule residential junk removal, light demolition, and property cleanouts with the same fast response times and transparent pricing that have made Junk Masters a trusted name throughout Minnesota. The expansion ensures homeowners no longer need to rely on out-of-area haulers or temporary dumpster rentals for their cleanup needs.

“Our goal has always been to make the cleanup process simple, stress-free, and accessible,” said“Mitch Harrison”, owner of Junk Masters.“By expanding into Shorewood, we're giving residents a local option they can trust-one that shows up on time, treats their property with respect, and handles everything from lifting to disposal.”

The Shorewood expansion is particularly timely, as more homeowners take on renovation projects, seasonal cleanouts, and property improvements. According to industry data, residential cleanouts and renovation debris removal continue to rise as homeowners invest more into improving and maintaining their spaces. Junk Masters addresses this need by offering full-service hauling, meaning customers don't have to lift, sort, or transport items themselves.

Through its Shorewood service area page, the company is expanding access to dependable junk removal services across Hennepin County and surrounding communities. Customers can book services for garages, basements, attics, rental properties, and more, all handled by trained professionals equipped to manage projects of any size.

In addition to residential junk removal, Junk Masters also provides light demolition services, including shed removal, deck tear-downs, and small interior demolition projects. These services are ideal for homeowners preparing for remodels or clearing space for new construction without the hassle of managing debris themselves. The team ensures responsible disposal practices, prioritizing recycling and donation whenever possible to reduce landfill waste.

Local residents can also explore reviews and service updates through the company's Google Business Profile. The profile highlights Junk Masters' commitment to customer satisfaction, professionalism, and consistent five-star service across its growing service areas.

The Shorewood launch page provides detailed information about available services, pricing expectations, and scheduling options. Residents looking for fast and friendly help can visit the dedicated service area page to learn more about residential junk removal solutions tailored specifically to Shorewood homes and neighborhoods.

By combining local knowledge, upfront pricing, and hands-on service, Junk Masters continues to set itself apart in a competitive industry. The company's expansion into Shorewood reflects a broader mission to serve Minnesota communities with honesty, efficiency, and care-while making cleanup projects easier for homeowners and property managers alike.

Residents interested in scheduling service or learning more are encouraged to visit the Junk Masters website or call directly to speak with a member of the team. With flexible scheduling and responsive support, Junk Masters makes it simple to reclaim space and restore order.

About Junk Masters

Junk Masters is a Minnesota-based junk removal company proudly serving Eden Prairie and surrounding communities. The company specializes in residential junk removal, light demolition, garage cleanouts, and property debris hauling. Known for its professional crews, eco-friendly disposal practices, and customer-first approach, Junk Masters helps homeowners clear clutter quickly and responsibly.