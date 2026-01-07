Encino Dental Practice Achieves Milestone In Same-Day Tooth Replacement With FDA-Approved Ultratooth System

MENAFN - GetNews)



Sargon Dental achieves a breakthrough in same-day tooth replacement using the FDA-approved Ultratooth system, offering Encino patients immediate functionality with advanced implant technology developed by Dr. Sargon Lazarof.

Dental implants in Encino, CA have reached a new milestone as Sargon Dental successfully implements the Ultratooth system, an FDA-approved dental implant solution that allows patients to receive fully functional teeth on the same day as their procedure. Located at 16101 Venture Blvd, Suite 350, the practice has achieved significant advancement in immediate tooth replacement technology, making dental implants in Encino, CA more accessible and convenient for patients seeking same-day solutions. This development represents years of research and clinical application in immediate load implantology, fundamentally changing how patients experience restorative dental care.

FDA Approval Sets New Standard for Immediate Load Technology

The Ultratooth system stands as the only FDA-cleared device for immediate tooth replacement that provides full functionality upon placement. This clearance distinguishes the technology from conventional implant methods that typically require months of healing time before patients can use their new teeth. Dr. Sargon Lazarof, the inventor behind this innovation, first introduced the concept of "immediate load" in a 1991 paper, defining it as achieving complete function at the time of placement. The FDA approval validates decades of development and clinical success with this approach.

Traditional implant procedures often involve multiple appointments spread across several months, requiring patients to manage temporary solutions while waiting for osseointegration to occur. The Ultratooth system eliminates this extended timeline by connecting directly to the jawbone in a way that supports immediate use. Patients can eat, speak, and smile with confidence immediately following their treatment, fundamentally changing the experience of receiving dental care.

Clinical Innovation Rooted in Academic Excellence

Dr. Lazarof's journey in developing advanced implant solutions began at the University of Southern California School of Dentistry, where he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree with Honors in 1986. His postgraduate work focused on temporal inflammatory joint disease at the TMJ Research Foundation, providing a foundation for understanding the complex relationship between oral structures and overall patient comfort. This background informed his approach to creating implant systems that consider not just tooth replacement, but the broader biomechanical environment of the jaw.

The publication of "The Immediate Load Implant System, Esthetic Dentistry for the 21st Century" through Quintessence Publishing Co., Ltd. in 1998 established the theoretical and practical framework for this approach to dental implants near me. The book detailed the scientific principles behind immediate load technology and provided clinical protocols that have since influenced practitioners worldwide. This academic contribution helped legitimize a methodology that many in the field initially viewed with skepticism.

Patient-Centered Approach Drives Technology Adoption

Sargon Dental's implementation of the Ultratooth system reflects a commitment to addressing real patient concerns about dental restoration. Many individuals delay necessary treatment due to anxiety about prolonged procedures, extended healing periods, or the inconvenience of temporary solutions. The immediate load approach removes these barriers by compressing the treatment timeline without compromising results.

The practice allocates dedicated time for one-on-one consultations, allowing patients to understand their options fully and ask questions about the procedure. This personalized attention helps individuals make informed decisions about their oral health. The staff's proficiency in English, Farsi, Armenian, Aramaic, and Russian ensures that language barriers don't prevent anyone from accessing quality dental care or understanding their treatment plan.

Technical Advantages of Direct Bone Connection

The engineering behind the Ultratooth system centers on how the implant interfaces with jawbone tissue. Unlike conventional approaches that require passive healing before loading forces onto the implant, this system's design allows for immediate weight-bearing function. The implant's structure distributes occlusal forces in a way that stimulates bone growth rather than causing resorption, creating conditions that support long-term stability from day one.

This direct connection to the jawbone offers several practical benefits for patients receiving dental implants near me. The immediate functionality means no dietary restrictions during a healing phase, no concerns about shifting temporary prosthetics, and no extended period of altered appearance. Maintenance requirements mirror those of natural teeth, making the long-term care straightforward for patients who may have struggled with more complex prosthetic systems in the past.

Broader Impact on Restorative Dentistry Standards

The success of immediate load technology at Sargon Dental contributes to changing expectations within restorative dentistry. As more patients learn that same-day tooth replacement is possible with FDA-approved systems, demand for this level of service increases. This shift encourages other practitioners to evaluate their treatment protocols and consider how newer technologies might benefit their patient populations.

The practice's work with dentistry extends beyond individual patient care to advancing the field through documented outcomes and continued refinement of techniques. Each successful case adds to the body of evidence supporting immediate load methodology, helping to establish best practices and identify ideal candidate profiles. This clinical data proves valuable for both practitioners considering adopting similar technologies and patients researching their options for tooth replacement.

Comprehensive Care Beyond Tooth Replacement

While the Ultratooth system represents a flagship technology at Sargon Dental, the practice offers a full spectrum of general and cosmetic dental services. TMJ treatment, sinus lifts, oral surgery, sedation dentistry, and facial aesthetics complement the implant services, allowing patients to address multiple concerns under one roof. This comprehensive approach means that individuals seeking dental implants near me can also receive preparatory treatments, maintenance care, and aesthetic enhancements from the same clinical team.

The integration of various services creates continuity of care that benefits patient outcomes. When the same provider handles diagnostic work, preparatory procedures, implant placement, and follow-up care, communication improves, and treatment plans remain cohesive. Patients avoid the confusion of coordinating between multiple offices and benefit from a unified approach to their oral health.