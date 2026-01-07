New Self-Help Book Presents A Calm, Practical Path To Breaking Addiction Through Meditation, Fasting, And Stress Management

MENAFN - GetNews)



Overcome Addiction Through Meditation, Fasting and Stress Management Offers a Balanced, Evidence-Based Approach to Recovery

A new self-help title, Overcome Addiction Through Meditation, Fasting and Stress Management, provides a grounded and accessible approach for individuals seeking to break free from addictive cycles. Independently published and available now, the book offers practical guidance rooted in restoring mental balance rather than relying solely on willpower.

Unlike traditional approaches that focus on resisting urges through force or fear of relapse, this book reframes addiction as a challenge that can be addressed by strengthening the mind and calming the brain. It explains how three widely accessible practices, meditation, fasting, and stress management, work together to help rebalance key neurotransmitters often disrupted by addiction, including dopamine, serotonin, GABA, glutamate, and norepinephrine. When these systems are brought back into balance, cravings can become less intense and decision-making clearer.

Through straightforward explanations and real-world examples, the book explores why meditation supports emotional stability and self-control, how fasting can quiet compulsive urges and enhance mental clarity, and why unmanaged stress is a common trigger for relapse. Readers are also guided through practical changes to environment, routines, and mindset that can significantly improve long-term success. Emphasis is placed on consistency, patience, and resilience rather than perfection.

Overcome Addiction Through Meditation, Fasting and Stress Management is designed for individuals navigating recovery as well as those supporting someone on that journey. By focusing on simple, repeatable tools that grow more effective over time, the book offers a gentle yet structured path toward lasting change, one steady, intentional step at a time.

Overcome Addiction Through Meditation, Fasting and Stress Management is available for purchase on Amazon.

Book Details Title: Overcome Addiction Through Meditation, Fasting and Stress Management Author: Majid Ali Publisher: Independently Published Publication Date: December 17, 2025 ISBN: 9798278885603 Genre: Self-Help