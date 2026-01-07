C3 Healthcarerx And Wellbox Health Merge To Form A Comprehensive Value-Based Care Organization

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- C3 HealthcareRx and Wellbox Health today announced their merger, creating a leading value-based care company serving patients, providers, and payors nationwide. The companies will operate under the“C3 HealthcareRx” banner.

“This merger marks a transformative moment for value-based care,” said Brooke Gans, CEO of C3 HealthcareRx.“By uniting our strengths in mental health and chronic disease management with Wellbox's chronic care expertise, we deliver the market's only fully integrated solution.”

Service Pillars

The combined C3 HealthcareRx will offer five core services to:

- Mental & Behavioral Health (Collaborative Care Management or“CoCM”)

- Care Coordination for chronic conditions (CCM, APCM, PCM)

- Remote Monitoring with connected devices (RPM, RTM)

- Value-Based Care Programs (HEDIS, STAR ratings, post-discharge)

- Pharmacy & Medication Management for chronic complex conditions

“Healthcare systems face fragmented vendors addressing isolated gaps,” said A.R. Weiler, former CEO of Wellbox Health.“C3 HealthcareRx addresses this issue by providing coordinated, multi-specialty care through licensed clinicians. We extend physician reach without adding workload.”

Proven Outcomes

C3 HealthcareRx delivers proven results, including:

- 67% fewer hospital admissions; $199 PMPM savings for Medicare CCM patients (confirmed by a third-party peer reviewed study)

- 50% remission in anxiety/depression after 6 months of CoCM

- 97% medication adherence in diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol

- 26% fewer hospital readmissions in post-discharge programs

- 92% patient satisfaction; 95% provider satisfaction

Market Impact

C3 HealthcareRx directly addresses a $1.3 trillion market opportunity focused on preventable cost burden in chronic disease and mental health. Unlike competitors offering single service lines, C3 HealthcareRx today delivers the full suite-mental health, care coordination, remote monitoring, value-based care, and pharmacy-through one partnership.

Leadership & Growth

Led by A.R. Weiler as CEO, C3 HealthcareRx team brings 100+ years of combined healthcare experience.“Demand for our comprehensive approach is surging,” added Weiler.“This merger positions us to drive outcomes and savings as the market shifts to value-based care.”

About the Company

C3 HealthcareRx delivers integrated mental health, care coordination, remote patient monitoring, and pharmacy services for patients with chronic and complex needs. Through employed clinicians and proprietary platforms, C3 HealthcareRx partners with healthcare organizations and payors to improve outcomes, satisfaction, and cost efficiency.

Media Contact: