NASHVILLE, TN USA - January 7, 2025 - BTC Inc, the company behind Bitcoin Magazine and the world's largest Bitcoin conferences, has completed one full year of operating Bitcoin payments as core business infrastructure, according to a newly released case study published by BTCPay Server.

The case study documents how BTC Inc implemented a self-hosted, open-source Bitcoin payment stack across live events, vendor settlement, payroll, treasury management, and automated Bitcoin accumulation, without relying on custodial payment processors or intermediaries.

“Free and open-source software isn't optional for Bitcoin companies, it's foundational.” - Brandon Green, CEO, BTC Inc

“While BTCPay Server is focusing on merchants' needs, this use case shows that our plugins architecture can make it suitable for broader use cases. This is a strategy that has been championed by WordPress.” - BTCPay Server Emperor, Nicolas Dorier

Infrastructure Implemented

BTC Inc deployed BTCPay Server as a vertically integrated payment infrastructure using the following components and plugins:



BTCPay Server (self-hosted core) for direct Bitcoin payment processing

Web Point-of-Sale (PoS) app for in-person vendor transactions at conferences

Lightning Network support for instant, low-fee payments

Bolt Card (NFC) support for contactless Lightning payments

“Mark as Paid” plugin to log cash and card payments alongside Bitcoin transactions, creating unified vendor sales records

VendorPay plugin for outbound Bitcoin payouts to vendors, contractors, and employees

Native multisig wallet support for treasury approvals and shared custody

BTCPay Vault integration using Blockstream Jade hardware wallets Bitcoin Stacker plugin to automatically convert a percentage of Stripe credit-card revenue into Bitcoin

BTC Inc retained full custody of funds across all workflows.

Conference Deployments and Live Usage

BTC Inc implemented BTCPay Server across four major global conferences, iterating on vendor onboarding, infrastructure reliability, and Lightning performance:



Bitcoin Asia 2024 (Hong Kong) First full deployment demonstrating self-custodial Bitcoin commerce at scale in a live conference environment.

The Bitcoin Conference Nashville 2024 Expanded vendor base and introduced a“Paid in Bitcoin” operational narrative, later featured in a documentary filmed during the event.

Bitcoin MENA 2024 (Abu Dhabi) Adapted BTCPay Server for regional currency expectations (AED), new vendor categories, and international commerce requirements. The Bitcoin Conference Las Vegas 2025 Largest and most advanced deployment, featuring Lightning optimizations, Bolt Card NFC payments, and side-by-side operation with traditional terminals from Square.

On May 28, 2025, the Las Vegas deployment set a Guinness World Record:



Record: Most cryptocurrency point-of-sale transactions in 8 hours

Total transactions: 4,187 Payment methods: Lightning Network, NFC Bolt Cards

Bitcoin Payroll and Vendor Settlement

Following event deployments, BTC Inc expanded BTCPay Server into internal operations.

Using the VendorPay plugin, BTC Inc processed Bitcoin payouts to vendors, contractors, and employees across multiple regions. The plugin enabled:



Structured payout workflows

Scheduled payments Transaction batching to reduce network fees

As payout volume increased, BTC Inc worked with BTCPay contributors to improve VendorPay functionality, including support for multisignature approval workflows.

Multisig Treasury Management

To strengthen internal controls, BTC Inc adopted BTCPay Server's native multisig wallet support:



Transactions required multiple internal approvals

Signing performed using Blockstream Jade wallets via BTCPay Vault Coordination, notifications, and transaction flow remained fully self-hosted

VendorPay and multisig treasury tools were used together to manage outgoing payments while maintaining shared custody.

Automated Fiat-to-Bitcoin Conversion

BTC Inc also implemented the Bitcoin Stacker plugin to automatically convert a percentage of Stripe credit-card revenue into Bitcoin.



The system performs rules-based, daily conversions

Functions as a dollar-cost-averaging (DCA) treasury strategy Bitcoin accumulated is used directly for BTC-denominated operations

One-Year Results (As Documented)

After one year of live production use, the case study reports:



₿2.09 in Bitcoin payment volume across conferences

5,672 in-person Bitcoin transactions processed via PoS

$1,000,000+ in Bitcoin payouts to vendors, contractors, and employees using VendorPay ₿6.5+ accumulated through automated conversion of Stripe revenue using Bitcoin Stacker

The system operated across multiple continents, currencies, and vendor environments, including temporary event staff with no prior Bitcoin experience.

Purpose of the Case Study

The BTC Inc case study was published to document real-world Bitcoin payment operations under production conditions, including live events, payroll, treasury, and automated accumulation.

The case study is intended for operators, finance teams, developers, and organizations evaluating Bitcoin as payment infrastructure rather than as a speculative asset.

About BTC Inc

BTC Inc is the parent company of BTC Media, LLC, the publisher of Bitcoin Magazine, the original and most trusted source for Bitcoin news and education, and producer of The Bitcoin Conference, the largest and most influential Bitcoin event in the world. Headquartered in Nashville, BTC Inc builds media, data, events, and advocacy products that accelerate Bitcoin adoption around the globe.

About BTCPay Server

BTCPay Server is an open-source, self-hosted payments platform that enables individuals and organizations to accept and manage Bitcoin payments without trusted third parties and regardless of geographic, political, or financial barriers. Learn more: btcpayserver and .

