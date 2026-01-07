Bangladesh To Resume Direct Flights With Pakistan

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Bangladesh's flag carrier will resume direct flights between Dhaka and Pakistan's largest city Karachi from January 29, restoring non-stop air connectivity between the two countries after over a decade, officials said Wednesday.

Initially, state-run Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays, on the Dhaka-Karachi route, the airline said in a statement.

The flight will depart Dhaka at 8:00 pm local time and arrive in Karachi at 11:00 pm. The return flight will depart Karachi at 12:00 midnight and arrive in Dhaka at 4:20 am, it said.

Currently, passengers travelling between the two countries largely depend on connecting flights through hubs such as Dubai or Doha.

According to Biman officials, the plane would fly over Indian airspace, while the aerial distance between Dhaka and Karachi is around 2,370 kilometres.

It is not immediately known whether Bangladesh has secured the necessary clearance from New Delhi for overflight permissions.