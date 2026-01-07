Al Ameemi Triumphs In Thrilling 120 Km Ride At Sheikh Mohammed Festival In Dubai

Displaying tactical brilliance and nerves of steel, Emirati rider Mohammed Rashed Mugheer Al Ameemi guided his mount Zeus FF to a thrilling six-second victory in the 120 km Private Stables ride on the second day of the prestigious His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival at Dubai International Endurance City, Seih Al Salam.

Al Ameemi and his nine-year-old charge seized the lead halfway through the demanding ride and maintained their edge through a tense finish, narrowly denying Mohamed Salem Al Hammadi and First Du Puy in a time of 4 hours 30:38 seconds.

Al Hammadi, representing Alfawaris Private Stables, crossed the finish line in a time of 4:30:44 as Lebanon's Aya Ali Akkoumi, riding At Dial Range Sharjah for Al Khayool Private Stables, completed the podium in 4:31:11.

“Winning this prestigious ride is a dream come true,” said Al Ameemi.“Zeus FF showed incredible stamina and heart, and I'm thrilled we could bring this victory home for Al Mugheer Private Stables.”

The festival, established in honor of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, a world champion endurance rider, was further elevated by his presence at Dubai International Endurance City, Seih Al Salam.

Also present were Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of both the Dubai Equestrian Club and the Dubai Racing Club.

Wednesday's ride unfolded as a true test of strategy, skill, and resilience. Eisa Hamoud Alkhayari and Cadete TB of SM Private Stables started strong, dominating the first 40 km loop, but were later disqualified after Cadete TB failed the vet test.

The lead briefly passed to Uruguayan rider Federico Ferber, aboard Al Ain Endurance Stables' HC Nael, before Al Ameemi took command during the third loop, climbing from fourth to first.

Over the final 20 km, both rider and horse demonstrated remarkable composure under pressure, thwarting all challenges from their rivals and crossing the finish line victorious.

The Private Stables ride highlights the ongoing initiative to encourage Emirati breeding of endurance horses, underscoring the sport's national significance.

Al Mugheer Private Stables' success follows Milena Mendez's triumph in the Ladies Ride on Tuesday, continuing a thrilling start to the five-day festival, organised by Dubai Equestrian Club.

The event will feature two more exciting endurance rides: the Gamilati Endurance Cup for Mares (120 km) sponsored by Al Tayer Motors on Thursday, and the showpiece His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Cup (160 km) on Saturday, 10 January.

Private stables like Al Mugheer are instrumental in shaping the UAE's endurance scene, nurturing talent and pushing the sport to new heights through high-profile events that draw riders and spectators from around the region and the world.

The His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival also celebrates the UAE's rich equestrian heritage and has become a marquee international showcase that draws elite riders, horses, and stables from across the UAE, Middle East and world.