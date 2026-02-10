Swiss Oppose VAT Increase To Fund Army, Says Poll

More than three quarters of the 15,000 or so people surveyed in German- and French-speaking Switzerland were against a temporary 0.8 percentage point increase in value added tax (VAT) to provide more funds for the army, as shown in a graph published on Tuesday by the German-language version of blick.

An increase in VAT is also being considered to finance the 13th monthly AHV/AVS pension. Respondents were opposed to this measure. Two-thirds of those questioned clearly or somewhat rejected an increase of 0.7 percentage points, as the graph shows. Some 21% of those questioned were“somewhat in favour” and 13%“clearly in favour”.

According to Blick, the Sotomo research institute conducted the survey in collaboration with the newspaper. Between January 31 and February 6, 15,153 people took part. The margin of error is +/- 1.3%.

The clearest opposition to such an increase came from supporters of the Green party, as another graph shows. The majority of both the Social Democratic party (SP) and Swiss People's party (SVP) voters were also clearly opposed to an increase to finance the additional budget for the army and security. The majority of voters in the Radical Liberal and the Liberal Green parties were either somewhat or clearly opposed. Support for the proposal was strongest among Centre party supporters, with 45% clearly or somewhat in favour.

