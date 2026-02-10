Majority Of Swiss Would Abolish The Five-Centime Coin

More than half, namely 54% of the Swiss population, would be in favour of abolishing the five-centime coin. This was the result of a survey conducted as part of the precious metals study by the University of St Gallen (HSG) in collaboration with the precious metals dealer Philoro.

“The fact that the idea of abolishing the five-centime coin has reached a majority in Switzerland has a lot to do with the strong opinions in Ticino and French-speaking Switzerland,” writes Christian Brenner, CEO of Philoro Switzerland, in a press release on the survey.

Some 80% of people surveyed in the southern canton of Ticino would be happy without the smallest coin unit of the Swiss currency. In French-speaking Switzerland, the figure is 68%. In German-speaking Switzerland, opinions are evenly balanced.

