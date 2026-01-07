RAKBANK Receives In-Principle Approval To Launch An AED-Backed Stablecoin

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates – RAKBANK announced today that it has receivedto issue an AED-backed payment token i.e., stablecoin, subject to the completion of regulatory and operational requirements.

This marks an important step in RAKBANK's digital assets journey and reflects the Bank's commitment to developing regulated, secure and transparent financial solutions aligned with the UAE's evolving digital economy framework.

This development builds on RAKBANK's growing capabilities in digital asset services. In 2025, the Bank enabled its retail customers to trade crypto through a regulated brokerage partner, providing a compliant and secure pathway for customers to access digital assets.

When launched , the stablecoin is designed to combine the confidence of traditional banking with the efficiency of blockchain technology.

The stablecoin is expected to feature:



1:1 backing AED, to be held in segregated, regulated to support full redemption at par value. Audited smart contracts with real-time reserve attestations, supporting transparency and operational integrity.

Further updates on the pilot phase and potential expansion will be shared in due course, subject to regulatory approvals.

