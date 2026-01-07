Genai Company Articul8 AI Raises Series B Led By Adara Ventures, Surpasses $500M Valuation In Under Two Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strong Investor Demand Drives Final Strategic Tranche to Close in Q1 2026.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Articul8 AI, Inc. (Articul8), an enterprise generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) software company, today announced it has closed the first tranche of its Series B financing. The oversubscribed round was led by Adara Ventures, with strong participation from NXC Corporation, Aditya Birla Ventures, and other strategic investors. Reflecting strong investor demand, the company expects to complete a final, strategic Series B closing in Q1 2026 as it selectively finalizes participation from additional long-term partners.

Upon completion, the Series B is expected to raise approximately $70M, bringing Articul8's valuation to over $500M, representing a five-fold increase from its Series A valuation in less than two years. Articul8 also continues to benefit from the ongoing support of strategic investors including DigitalBridge, which recently announced a pending acquisition by SoftBank, and Intel.

In less than two years since its launch, Articul8 has surpassed $90 million in total contract value, representing more than 3x growth relative to its 2024 levels, driven by strong and accelerating enterprise customer demand for its secure, domain-specific GenAI Platform.

Articul8's full-stack platform, powered by its proprietary ModelMeshTM reasoning engine, enables enterprises to build, deploy, and manage secure GenAI applications entirely within their own security perimeters while delivering contextualized, domain-specific outcomes. The platform has consistently outperformed general-purpose large language models. For example, Articul8's A8-Energy model achieved 96.9% accuracy across specialized regulatory and infrastructure topics, compared to 71.3% for general-purpose alternatives, while also outperforming them on critical energy-consumption benchmarks.

In recent months, Articul8 has continued to improve accuracy across complex enterprise workflows with new table-understanding capabilities and domain-specific agents designed to reason over structured data and industry-specific knowledge. These advances further strengthen Articul8's ability to deliver precise, hyper-personalized, traceable outcomes in regulated and mission-critical environments where traditional general-purpose models often struggle.

“We're at a clear inflection point for enterprise AI,” said Arun Subramaniyan, Founder & CEO of Articul8.“Enterprises are starting to operationalize AI in environments where trust, precision, and accountability are non-negotiable. This new funding reflects the confidence our customers, partners, and investors have in our approach to enterprise AI, and it positions us to scale globally with the right long-term partners.”

Recent milestones underscore Articul8's accelerating enterprise and ecosystem leadership: being named the foundational GenAI provider for the Open Power AI Consortium (OPAI) by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), in collaboration with NVIDIA; selection as a launch partner for Google's Agent-to-Agent (A2A) interoperability protocol; achievement of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency and the newly introduced AWS Agentic AI Specialization; selection by Meta and AWS for the exclusive Startups: Building with Llama program; and the launch of its next-generation multi-agent platform at the Paris Air Show to advance aerospace engineering workflows.

“With strong momentum in energy, manufacturing, aerospace, financial services, semiconductors and other critical infrastructure sectors, Articul8 has already delivered measurable impact where precision, trust, and traceability are crucial,” said Alberto Echeverri, Partner at Adara Ventures.“We are excited to support their next phase of growth as they continue to empower enterprises in these high-stakes environments.”

Proceeds from the Series B will be used to accelerate global expansion, deepen its proprietary reasoning technology, and support growing enterprise deployments across North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

“Articul8 via its vertically optimised Gen AI platform is helping enterprises globally in building and deploying Gen AI applications swiftly and cost-effectively by unlocking significant value in proprietary data,” said Aryaman Vikram Birla, Founder, Aditya Birla Ventures.“We have strong belief and conviction in the founding team and the investment aligns with our vision to back outstanding founders building global businesses of tomorrow. Our endeavour is to open up Aditya Birla Group's global ecosystem and network for the growth of our portfolio companies.”

Articul8 enables enterprises to accelerate revenue and innovation by realizing the full potential of Generative AI. The company delivers a proprietary, domain-specific, full-stack enterprise-grade platform that is designed to be secure, vertically optimized, and fully self-contained. Articul8 is led by a core team of seasoned industry professionals with deep experience building and scaling products that deliver measurable business outcomes.

Adara Ventures partners with founders with the capacity, courage, and vision to execute. Founded in 2005, the firm manages over $400 million in assets with a portfolio focused on early-stage companies specialized in cybersecurity, data applications and infrastructure, hardware components, digital health, space and energy transition technologies. For more information, visit .

