AI In Behavioral Healthcare Market: A US$ 115.65 Billion Size By 2034 At A 7.69% CAGR
|Slingshot AI
|In 2025, it introduced Ash, a generative AI therapy chatbot, which specialises in psychology and evidence-based methods, such as CBT and DBT.
|UpLift Ai
|In 2025, it established "Astra," an AI co-therapist for maintaining therapeutic momentum between sessions to lower patient dropout.
|TranquilMind
|In 2024, a startup unveiled VYNA, a companion using voice, text, and video to track emotional cues from behavior and environmental signals.
|Upheal
|In 2024, it raised $10M Series A, to automate the growth of notes for mental health professionals.
Segmental Insights
By technology analysis
Which Technology Led the AI in Behavioral Healthcare Market in 2024?
The natural language processing segment captured the dominating share of the market in 2024. It has broader advantages in enhancing patient engagement, automating clinical documentation, utilising large language models (LLMs) for insights, managing complex data, and meeting regulatory demands for better access, including the Cures Act. Recently developed Google's Med-PaLM and models from Microsoft and Amazon are being especially fine-tuned on medical and clinical datasets to boost accuracy and lower "hallucinations".
Moreover, the machine learning segment is predicted to expand rapidly. ML solutions are supporting therapeutic plans, like specific content in CBT apps, medication suggestions, and individual patient essentials and estimated responses, further optimizing treatment adherence and results. Inclusion of prominent solutions, such as RADAR-MDD, which uses multimodal data integration for tracking mood changes and relapse risk in real-time for patients with depression.
By component analysis
How did the Software-as-a-Service Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?
In 2024, the software-as-a-service segment registered dominance in the AI in behavioral healthcare market. SaaS mainly provides minimal expenditures, increased accessibility, excellent security, and enhanced effectiveness through simplified workflows, etc. Alongside, they offer a robust alliance between mental and physical health, with the use of data to connect patients with appropriate services, for example, NeuroFlow's acquisition of Quartet. Additionally, it simplifies practice management, billing, custom forms, and treatment plan management, like Valant's platform updates.
However, the hardware segment is predicted to register rapid expansion in the coming era. This primarily covers wearable devices for consistent monitoring, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) systems for rigorous therapy, and specialized neurostimulation devices. The latest advances include smart medication dispensers, which support treatment adherence by facilitating reminders and monitoring dosage intake, specifically in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Hardware, like EEG headsets, neurofeedback systems, and AI-assisted hardware accelerators are employed in complex data processing, diagnostics, and neurostimulation therapies, mainly for treatment-resistant disorders.
By application analysis
Which Application Dominated the AI in Behavioral Healthcare Market in 2024?
The conversational interface segment captured the biggest share of the market in 2024. It is driven by a raised emphasis on emotional intelligence, agentic AI capable of autonomous action, hyper-personalization, & hybrid human-AI care models. AI is enabling users to share screenshots for troubleshooting or use facial expressions in VR settings, which strengthens the depth of interaction. Kintsugi is a recently evolved AI-powered teletherapy platform that employs voice analysis to offer real-time emotional feedback to human therapists during sessions.Whereas the patient behavioral pattern recognition segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth. A prominent catalyst is the widespread adoption of wearable devices electronic health records (EHRs)
By end-user analysis
How did the Hospitals and Clinics Segment Lead the Market in 2024?
In 2024, the hospitals and clinics segment held a major revenue share of the AI in behavioral healthcare market. Requirements for addressing the crucial limitation of mental health professionals, minimizing administrative burdens, and offering more tailored, accessible, and affordable care are fostering the use of AI. Specifically, Stanford, Mass General Brigham, and the University of Michigan Health are increasingly utilising digital scribes to record doctor-patient conversations and develop clinical notes automatically.
Furthermore, the mental health centers segment will expand rapidly in the future. They are widely using AI-powered assessment tools for the analysis of patient data to flag at-risk individuals, which ultimately enhances the early detection of disorders, including anxiety, depression, and schizophrenia. AI solutions assist these centers in the creation of highly personalized treatment strategies based on a patient's unique psychological profile, medical history, and treatment responses. Also, they broadly leverage AI-enabled chatbots and virtual therapists to reach underserved populations.Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership:
What are the Transforming Developments in the AI in Behavioral Healthcare Market?
- In December 2025, Rula, a national behavioral healthcare provider, launched Rula Recap, an AI-based note-taking tool to assist providers in developing high-quality clinical documentation more effectively. In November 2025, Michigan-based digital healthcare provider Mentavi Health launched Mentavi Concierge, a next-gen AI-driven assistance system, to ensure responsible and efficient mental health support. In October 2025, Delhi-based startup Solh Wellness introduced Streffie, India's foremost AI-assisted stress monitoring kiosk, at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, held at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka.
AI in Behavioral Healthcare Market Key Players List
- Woebot Labs Mindstrong Health Lyra Health Wysa Mantra Health Cohere Health Healthee Enlitic Hippocratic AI Headspace Health
Segments Covered in the Report
By technology
- Natural Language Processing (NLP) Machine Learning (ML)
By component
- Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Hardware
By application
- Conversational Interfaces Patient Behavioral Pattern Recognition
By end-User
- Hospitals and Clinics Mental Health Centers Research Institutions
By Regions
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway
- Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait
