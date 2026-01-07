AI In Behavioral Healthcare Market: A US$ 115.65 Billion Size By 2034 At A 7.69% CAGR

Ottawa, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in behavioral healthcare market

Key Takeaways



AI in behavioral healthcare market crossed USD 55.24 billion by 2024.

Market projected at USD 115.65 billion by 2034.

CAGR of 7.69% is expected between 2025 and 2034.

North America registered dominance in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years.

By technology, the natural language processing segment led the market in 2024.

By technology, the machine learning segment is expected to witness rapid expansion during the forecast period.

By component, the software-as-a-service segment dominated the AI in behavioral healthcare market in 2024.

By component, the hardware segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034.

By application, the conversational interface segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

By application, the patient behavioral pattern recognition segment is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years.

By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment led the market in 2024. By end-user, the mental health centers segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.



What are the Major Technological Advances in AI in Behavioral Healthcare?

What are the Major Drivers in the AI in Behavioral Healthcare Market?

What are the Key Trends in the AI in Behavioral Healthcare Market?



In December 2025, Ritten announced a $35 million USD Series B funding round powered by Five Elms Capital for bolstering Ritten across mental health and addiction treatment providers, boosting all levels of care.

In October 2025, Onos Health, a healthcare AI company, raised $6.3 million in an oversubscribed venture round to promote its platform and meet rising demand from significant U.S. health insurers. In July 2025, Unmind, a British workplace mental health startup, raised €30.6 million in a Series C funding round to further explore its AI-enabled platform developed to support employee mental health.



What is the Vital Challenge in the AI in Behavioral Healthcare Market?

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

With the largest share, North America led the AI in behavioral healthcare market in 2024. This region has a strong hub for innovating AI in mental health companies, with advantages from prominent investments from leading tech firms and venture capital. Whereas the U.S. is widely leveraging AI tools by using ambient listening technology to transcribe patient-provider conversations in real-time and automatically draft clinical notes and summaries, lowering documentation time by up to 50%, as NextGen Ambient Assist launched in 2024.

For instance,

In January 2025, Eleos, the company in AI for behavioral health, announced a $60M Series C funding round led by Greenfield Partners, to revolutionize behavioral health with AI agents.



Why did the Asia Pacific Expand Significantly in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific will grow at the fastest CAGR in the AI in behavioral healthcare market. Due to the rising active promotion of mental health initiatives by China, India, and Japan, with substantial investments in AI-powered healthcare technologies, APAC is bolstering. Recently, the Indian government worked with AI startups to roll out smart teleconsultation systems in rural areas, and AIIMS Delhi unveiled an AI-powered app for student mental health. Recently, Japan, South Korea, and China signed a cooperation agreement to employ AI and digital technologies for displaying mental well-being risks and universal health coverage.

Various Startups' Efforts in the AI in Behavioral Healthcare Market

Slingshot AI In 2025, it introduced Ash, a generative AI therapy chatbot, which specialises in psychology and evidence-based methods, such as CBT and DBT. UpLift Ai In 2025, it established "Astra," an AI co-therapist for maintaining therapeutic momentum between sessions to lower patient dropout. TranquilMind In 2024, a startup unveiled VYNA, a companion using voice, text, and video to track emotional cues from behavior and environmental signals. Upheal In 2024, it raised $10M Series A, to automate the growth of notes for mental health professionals.

Segmental Insights

By technology analysis

Which Technology Led the AI in Behavioral Healthcare Market in 2024?

The natural language processing segment captured the dominating share of the market in 2024. It has broader advantages in enhancing patient engagement, automating clinical documentation, utilising large language models (LLMs) for insights, managing complex data, and meeting regulatory demands for better access, including the Cures Act. Recently developed Google's Med-PaLM and models from Microsoft and Amazon are being especially fine-tuned on medical and clinical datasets to boost accuracy and lower "hallucinations".

Moreover, the machine learning segment is predicted to expand rapidly. ML solutions are supporting therapeutic plans, like specific content in CBT apps, medication suggestions, and individual patient essentials and estimated responses, further optimizing treatment adherence and results. Inclusion of prominent solutions, such as RADAR-MDD, which uses multimodal data integration for tracking mood changes and relapse risk in real-time for patients with depression.

By component analysis

How did the Software-as-a-Service Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the software-as-a-service segment registered dominance in the AI in behavioral healthcare market. SaaS mainly provides minimal expenditures, increased accessibility, excellent security, and enhanced effectiveness through simplified workflows, etc. Alongside, they offer a robust alliance between mental and physical health, with the use of data to connect patients with appropriate services, for example, NeuroFlow's acquisition of Quartet. Additionally, it simplifies practice management, billing, custom forms, and treatment plan management, like Valant's platform updates.

However, the hardware segment is predicted to register rapid expansion in the coming era. This primarily covers wearable devices for consistent monitoring, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) systems for rigorous therapy, and specialized neurostimulation devices. The latest advances include smart medication dispensers, which support treatment adherence by facilitating reminders and monitoring dosage intake, specifically in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Hardware, like EEG headsets, neurofeedback systems, and AI-assisted hardware accelerators are employed in complex data processing, diagnostics, and neurostimulation therapies, mainly for treatment-resistant disorders.

By application analysis

Which Application Dominated the AI in Behavioral Healthcare Market in 2024?

The conversational interface segment captured the biggest share of the market in 2024. It is driven by a raised emphasis on emotional intelligence, agentic AI capable of autonomous action, hyper-personalization, & hybrid human-AI care models. AI is enabling users to share screenshots for troubleshooting or use facial expressions in VR settings, which strengthens the depth of interaction. Kintsugi is a recently evolved AI-powered teletherapy platform that employs voice analysis to offer real-time emotional feedback to human therapists during sessions.

By end-user analysis

How did the Hospitals and Clinics Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the hospitals and clinics segment held a major revenue share of the AI in behavioral healthcare market. Requirements for addressing the crucial limitation of mental health professionals, minimizing administrative burdens, and offering more tailored, accessible, and affordable care are fostering the use of AI. Specifically, Stanford, Mass General Brigham, and the University of Michigan Health are increasingly utilising digital scribes to record doctor-patient conversations and develop clinical notes automatically.

Furthermore, the mental health centers segment will expand rapidly in the future. They are widely using AI-powered assessment tools for the analysis of patient data to flag at-risk individuals, which ultimately enhances the early detection of disorders, including anxiety, depression, and schizophrenia. AI solutions assist these centers in the creation of highly personalized treatment strategies based on a patient's unique psychological profile, medical history, and treatment responses. Also, they broadly leverage AI-enabled chatbots and virtual therapists to reach underserved populations.

What are the Transforming Developments in the AI in Behavioral Healthcare Market?



In December 2025, Rula, a national behavioral healthcare provider, launched Rula Recap, an AI-based note-taking tool to assist providers in developing high-quality clinical documentation more effectively.

In November 2025, Michigan-based digital healthcare provider Mentavi Health launched Mentavi Concierge, a next-gen AI-driven assistance system, to ensure responsible and efficient mental health support. In October 2025, Delhi-based startup Solh Wellness introduced Streffie, India's foremost AI-assisted stress monitoring kiosk, at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, held at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka.



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global behavioral health EHR market

The global behavioral health software market

The global behavioral rehabilitation market

The dialectical behavior therapy market

The APAC behavioral health market

The U.S. behavioral health market

The North America behavioral health market

The Latin America behavioral health market

The global cognitive behavioral therapy market

The global digital behavioral health market

AI in Behavioral Healthcare Market Key Players List



Woebot Labs

Mindstrong Health

Lyra Health

Wysa

Mantra Health

Cohere Health

Healthee

Enlitic

Hippocratic AI Headspace Health

Segments Covered in the Report

By technology



Natural Language Processing (NLP) Machine Learning (ML)

By component



Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Hardware

By application



Conversational Interfaces Patient Behavioral Pattern Recognition

By end-User



Hospitals and Clinics

Mental Health Centers Research Institutions



By Regions



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden

Norway

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Kuwait

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

About Us

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Our Trusted Data Partners