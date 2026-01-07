Infosys Land Sale Row: Karnataka Government Orders District-Level Probe Into ₹250 Crore Deal

The Karnataka government has ordered a district-level probe into Infosys' ₹250 crore land sale in Attibele, amid allegations of irregularities. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said action will follow the investigation report.

Allegations of an illegal land sale have emerged against Bengaluru-based IT giant Infosys, prompting the company to issue an official statement addressing the claims.

Following this, the state government has reportedly taken decisive steps, delivering a major shock to Infosys as authorities review the matter and explore potential regulatory or legal measures.

The situation continues to attract widespread attention, with stakeholders awaiting further clarification on the allegations and government response.

Infosys reportedly sold 53.5 acres of land in a transaction valued at approximately ₹250 crore, raising concerns over possible irregularities.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has commented on the matter, stating that the District Collector has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation into the sale.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda stated that further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation report, adding that strict action will be initiated against those found guilty.

Meanwhile, Infosys, in an official statement, clarified that the land sale was carried out in accordance with all applicable rules and asserted that the land was not allotted by the government, seeking to address allegations of irregularities surrounding the transaction.

While Infosys has claimed that the land was purchased at market value as non-commercial and non-industrial property, it has emerged that the place was originally allotted by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) for the purpose of setting up an industrial unit.

This apparent contradiction has raised questions over the nature of the allotment and subsequent sale, adding to concerns surrounding the transaction.

The land located in Attibele hobli, considered a prime real estate asset, spans 6.4 million square feet and carries a Gross Development Value (GDV) exceeding ₹4,800 crore.

In connection with the alleged irregularities surrounding the transaction, five staff members at the Sarjapur sub-registrar's office have already been suspended, signalling the government's intent to act against any procedural violations.