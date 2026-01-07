BGB Group Acquires Hayden Consulting Group To Bolster Market Access And Patient Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion of BGB's Strategic Advisory practice provides breakthrough commercial solutions across pharma's full portfolio and brand lifecycles



Premier Market & Patient Access: Hayden is renowned for resolving the industry's most complex payer, reimbursement, and affordability obstacles for global brands.



Expansive Advisory Practice: BGB Strategic Advisory practice provides breakthrough solutions across commercial portfolios and brand lifecycles from Commercial Due Diligence, New Product Planning, Go-to-Market Strategies, and Market Access and Patient Services Strategic Consulting.

Advisory & Communications: BGB Group's combined Strategic Advisory and Communications offerings help brand teams realize their full commercial potential through one connected partner.



NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGB Group, a leading commercial solutions company that delivers breakthrough strategies and execution for biopharmaceutical companies, today announced it has acquired Hayden Consulting Group, a premier market access and patient services consultancy renowned for resolving complex payer, reimbursement, and affordability obstacles.

By uniting Hayden's demonstrated market access and patient services expertise with BGB's Strategic Advisory services, clients gain a more comprehensive offering to navigate challenges across the full portfolio and brand lifecycle, from Commercial Due Diligence and New Product Planning to Go-to-Market Strategy and Market Access and Patient Services. Together with BGB's Medical Communications and Advertising services, clients now have one connected partner to address access barriers, manage launch complexities, and realize their full commercial potential.

“In an industry where regulatory shifts and economic pressures can sideline promising therapies, this acquisition is a game-changer for our clients,” said David Coman, Chief Executive Officer of BGB Group.“Hayden's market access expertise naturally aligns with BGB's capabilities and elevates BGB's ability to guide the full commercial journey, delivering the clarity and strategic rigor needed in today's complex ecosystem of care.”

Hayden will continue to be led by co-founders Jamie Sidore and David MacDougall, and will become part of BGB's Strategic Advisory practice, which is led by Hilary Gentile, Chief of Commercial Strategy and Innovation.

“Joining BGB propels Hayden to new heights,” said Dave MacDougall, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Hayden Consulting Group.“Our clients demand market access strategies that are seamlessly embedded as part of their commercialization plan and not as an afterthought. The combined company scales that vision, delivering value that transforms challenges into opportunities of growth for our customers.”

Jamie Sidore, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Hayden Consulting Group added,“By joining forces with BGB Group, Hayden can offer clients integrated solutions that span New Product Planning to Commercialization and Launch Execution - from our existing Access, Affordability and Patient Services capabilities - all the way through to the execution of Communications and Advertising. The combined businesses truly represent industry-leading capabilities under one roof.”

Since partnering with global alternative asset management firm TPG, BGB has expanded its leadership in Medical Communications and Advertising while strategically adding complementary capabilities in data/analytics, consulting, strategy advisory services, and market access through organic growth and selective acquisitions.

For more on how this strengthens life sciences commercialization, follow BGB Group on LinkedIn.

Financial terms were not disclosed. MP Law LLC served as legal counsel for BGB Group. Clearsight Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor, and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel for Hayden Consulting Group.

About BGB Group

BGB Group is a commercial solutions company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies to navigate complex challenges. With integrated capabilities, including strategic advisory, market access, medical communications, and advertising, and a commitment to client success, BGB Group helps clients achieve meaningful outcomes that improve patient lives. Learn more at bgbgroup.

Media Inquiries

Terry Rehm

...

862-288-0329

