Mexico Markets Hold Their Nerve As Peso Near 18 And Stocks Cool Off Near Highs
The Mexican peso entered Wednesday pinned just below the psychologically loaded 18-per-dollar mark, as traders weighed fresh regional risk headlines against the familiar gravity of U.S. interest-rate expectations.
In early trade, USD/MXN printed around 17.9840, with the latest four-hour candle ranging roughly from 17.9707 to 17.9870. The move extended a second-session wobble that dealers tied to a firmer dollar and to Latin America's renewed geopolitical risk premium.
Mexico's public condemnation of the U.S. operation in Venezuela added political noise, even as officials sought to reassure Washington on security cooperation.
That combination can unsettle short-term positioning: investors tend to reward predictable, rules-based policy signals and penalize rhetoric that hints at confrontation or discretionary intervention.
The dollar index sat in the high-98s (about 98.54), and desk chatter focused on imminent U.S. labor releases, including ADP and job openings, ahead of Friday's payrolls.
For Mexico, that matters because the peso's carry appeal remains strong, but it is also vulnerable when DXY rises and front-end U.S. rates reprice.
MXN steady Mexico equities drift sideways
Technically, the peso's story is split by timeframe. On four-hour charts, momentum improved, with RSI back near 54 and MACD turning up. That keeps 18.00 as a near-term magnet, with 18.03–18.05 the next test if it breaks.
But the daily chart still shows the broader bias favoring MXN, with RSI in the low-to-mid 40s and the latest dollar bounce still looking like a counter-trend move unless it can hold above 18.05.
Mexico equities showed similar“calm, not complacent” behavior. The S&P/BMV IPC last traded near 64,996 on the four-hour view. It had closed essentially unchanged on Tuesday at 65,022.24, up just 0.01%.
The index experienced a wide intraday range of 64,871.63 to 65,630.53, with heavy turnover near 190.18 million shares. Breadth was constructive (147 advancers versus 91 decliners), even as index leadership rotated.
Top 5 winners: Becle +4.55%, Walmex +3.08%, OMA (OMAB) +2.34%, Grupo México +1.86%, Peñoles +1.83%.
Top 5 losers: Quálitas -5.85%, América Móvil -2.68%, Gentera -2.78%, Carso -2.61%, Banorte -2.18%.
Offshore positioning looked steady: the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW ) closed at 70.04 with NAV near 70.08, trading about 1.62 million shares, while shares outstanding held at 27.5 million, suggesting no meaningful creation/redemption impulse in the latest print.
