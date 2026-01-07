403
Chile Morning Markets: Peso Firms As Copper Stays Hot, IPSA Hits Fresh Record
Chile's markets opened January 7 with the peso stronger and equities surging. Offshore USD/CLP hovered around 893–894 in early trade, below the central bank's published“dólar observado” reference of 896.82.
That difference is not a warning sign: the observed rate is a bank-transaction-weighted benchmark, not a separate street price.
Copper did most of the heavy lifting. With prices holding near record territory and staying above the psychologically important $6 per pound, Chile's terms-of-trade story improved and the peso followed.
The dollar index near 98.5 offered little pushback, and local carry stayed supportive with the policy rate at 4.5%. Stocks amplified the message. The S&P IPSA gained 2.19% to 10,927.79 and briefly touched about 10,996 intraday.
Gonzalo Muñoz of XTB Latam said the rally is becoming more selective, while Ariel Nachari of Sura Investments pointed to global risk appetite plus copper above $6/lb as a tailwind if prices hold.
Local reporting highlighted leadership in liquid bellwethers including Cencosud, SQM-B, Bci and Copec. For international investors, iShares data showed the MSCI Chile ETF (ECH) at a $42.57 NAV after a 3.17% daily rise, with about $1.09 billion in assets and roughly 1.43 million shares traded.
A same-day net-flow figure was not clearly published at the time of writing. On the charts, USD/CLP remains in a downtrend on daily and 4-hour views, with RSI in the mid-30s.
Support is near 891–894, with first resistance around 900–904. The IPSA looks extended, with daily RSI near the high-70s and 4-hour readings above 80, while first support sits around 10,650–10,750.
Investors are rewarding discipline and external earnings power, and fading ideas that lean on state-first shortcuts.
Top 5 Winners: CLP; copper; IPSA; Cencosud; ECH.
Top 5 Losers: U.S. dollar versus CLP; USD/CLP bulls; IPSA shorts; copper mean-reversion bets; anyone expecting a quick volatility spike.
USD/CLP traded around 893–894 early morning as copper stayed firm and the DXY held near 98.5.
The“dólar observado” (896.82) is a reference benchmark, so the gap versus spot looks like normal pricing, not a parallel market.
The IPSA hit a record at 10,927.79 and is pressing 11,000, though momentum is getting stretched.
