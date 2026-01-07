403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ethiopian migrants die, suffer injuries as lorry overturns
(MENAFN) At least 22 Ethiopian migrants have died and 65 others were injured after the lorry they were travelling in overturned in the north-eastern Afar region of Ethiopia.
Around 85 migrants were on the lorry along a commonly used eastern migration route when it overturned in the town of Semera on Tuesday morning. Their final destination remains unclear, but the route typically continues from Ethiopia through Djibouti, across the Red Sea to Yemen, and onward to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.
Yemen is a key transit point for migrants from the Horn of Africa seeking work in Gulf states. Of the injured, 30 are reported to be in critical condition.
Mohammed Ali Biedo, a senior regional official, said: "The accident occurred when a lorry transporting migrants, misled by illegal brokers and unaware of the dangers of their journey, overturned."
The Afar regional government described the crash as "horrific" and said it is carrying out "all the necessary life saving operations" for the injured. Officials also warned Ethiopians, particularly young people, about the dangers of human trafficking fueled by false promises.
"We will ensure that the law enforcement work will continue with the concerned authorities to prevent such tragic events from repeating," the regional government added.
The International Organization for Migration describes the journey from the Horn of Africa — including Somalia, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Eritrea — to Yemen as "one of the busiest and most perilous mixed migration routes." Despite the risks, more than 60,000 migrants arrived in Yemen in 2024, many continuing onward to Saudi Arabia.
Around 85 migrants were on the lorry along a commonly used eastern migration route when it overturned in the town of Semera on Tuesday morning. Their final destination remains unclear, but the route typically continues from Ethiopia through Djibouti, across the Red Sea to Yemen, and onward to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.
Yemen is a key transit point for migrants from the Horn of Africa seeking work in Gulf states. Of the injured, 30 are reported to be in critical condition.
Mohammed Ali Biedo, a senior regional official, said: "The accident occurred when a lorry transporting migrants, misled by illegal brokers and unaware of the dangers of their journey, overturned."
The Afar regional government described the crash as "horrific" and said it is carrying out "all the necessary life saving operations" for the injured. Officials also warned Ethiopians, particularly young people, about the dangers of human trafficking fueled by false promises.
"We will ensure that the law enforcement work will continue with the concerned authorities to prevent such tragic events from repeating," the regional government added.
The International Organization for Migration describes the journey from the Horn of Africa — including Somalia, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Eritrea — to Yemen as "one of the busiest and most perilous mixed migration routes." Despite the risks, more than 60,000 migrants arrived in Yemen in 2024, many continuing onward to Saudi Arabia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment