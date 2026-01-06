Onlinecheckwriter Powered By Zil Money Launches Payroll By Card App

MENAFN - GetNews) Payroll by Credit Card gives small businesses instant payroll funding, flexible 30‐45 day payment terms, and rewards through credit‐card points.







TYLER, TX, USA - OnlineCheckWriter Powered by Zil Money, a leading B2B payments platform, today introduced Payroll by Card (iOS /Android ), an innovative payroll funding app that allows businesses to pay employees via their existing business credit cards. The solution addresses cash‐flow challenges by providing instant payroll funding, extended 30‐ to 45‐day repayment windows and cashback rewards.

With Payroll by Card, businesses can fund payroll costs directly from their credit cards and transfer funds to their connected business accounts for payroll processing. Employee payouts are then completed through ACH or wire transfers, without changing existing payroll systems or payout methods. The workflow is straightforward: users connect a business credit card, link their business account, import payroll data from platforms such as QuickBooks, Xero, or Zoho, choose the payout method, and approve payroll through a mobile-first interface. This structure gives businesses flexibility in how payroll is funded while preserving familiar payroll operations. Businesses using eligible business credit cards may also earn card-based rewards or cashback on payroll funding.

“Small businesses often face tight cash‐flow cycles, especially when payroll and vendor payments fall in the same week,” said Sabeer Nelli, CEO of Zil Money Corporation.“Payroll by Card empowers entrepreneurs to bridge short‐term funding gaps without taking out loans. By putting payroll on a business credit card, companies gain up to 45 days of breathing room while earning valuable rewards. It's a game‐changer for retail, restaurants, construction, agencies and other service‐based businesses that need predictable payroll and reliable working capital.”

Payroll by Card expands the range of payment tools offered by OnlineCheckWriter, adding a credit-card-funded payroll option alongside existing payroll, vendor payment, and payout workflows. The launch reflects the company's continued focus on giving businesses more flexibility in how core payment obligations are funded and managed.

