MENAFN - GetNews)



"At Riverbend Custom Builders, we are the luxury custom home builders East TN families trust. Our design-build model simplifies high-end residential construction, creating legacy estates near Cherokee Lake and throughout our 50-mile radius." - Dave Etter, Founder, Riverbend Custom BuildersRiverbend Custom Builders, a premier design-build firm in Bean Station, TN, announces the expansion of its high-end residential construction services. Specializing in luxury custom home building within a 50-mile radius, Riverbend provides turnkey solutions for waterfront properties on Cherokee Lake, Norris Lake, and custom estates in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Knoxville, and other locations in all of East Tennessee, ensuring architectural integrity and superior craftsmanship.







KNOXVILLE, TN - Riverbend Custom Builders, the leading name for luxury custom home builders East TN, has officially announced an expansion of its specialized design-build services. This expansion aims to meet the growing demand for high-end residential construction within a 50-mile radius of the firm's headquarters in Bean Station, TN. The company provides a seamless, integrated approach that combines architectural design and construction management under one roof.

As the premier design-build firm in East Tennessee, Riverbend Custom Builders focuses on creating legacy estates that harmonize with the unique topography of the Tennessee Valley. The firm has four decades of experience with elite property areas such as Cherokee Lake, Norris Lake, and other waterfront contractors, specializing in complex builds that require expert knowledge and professional experience. By managing every phase of the project, from initial site evaluation to the final walkthrough, Riverbend Custom Builders ensures that high-end residential construction standards are met without the normal stress of multiple vendors and designers.

"The goal for Riverbend Custom Builders is to provide a stress-free, luxury experience for every client," stated Dave Etter, Founder. "By utilizing the design-build model, the company can maintain total control over quality, timelines, and budgets, which is essential for our high-net-worth clients building on Cherokee Lake, in all of East Tennessee, or in the greater Knoxville area," added Dave Etter.

Riverbend Custom Builders' portfolio features a diverse range of styles, including Mountain Modern, Timber Frame, and Classic Estate designs. As prominent custom estate builders originating in the mountains of western North Carolina, the team understands that a custom home is more than just a structure; it is a reflection of the owner's lifestyle and a long-term investment. Riverbend Custom Builders prioritizes sustainable building practices and premium materials to ensure every project stands the test of time.







In an era where the construction industry often faces delays, unprofessionalism, lack of knowledge or experience, and fragmentation, Riverbend Custom Builders offers a reliable, single-point-of-contact solution... the Client Liaison. Their expertise in high-end residential construction allows them to navigate the complexities of luxury builds, ensuring that every detail-from custom cabinetry to energy-efficient systems-is executed to perfection.

Potential homeowners looking to build within the 50-mile radius of Bean Station are encouraged to explore Riverbend Custom Builders recent designs on a national scale. Whether it is a modern waterfront retreat or a sprawling mountain estate, Riverbend Custom Builders remains committed to being the definitive choice for luxury custom home builders in East TN. For more information on the design-build process or to view the current portfolio, interested parties can visit the official website or schedule a consultation.

