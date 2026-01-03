Death Toll In Ballistic Strike On Kharkiv Rises To Three As Another Body Found
“According to information from our Situation Center, fragments of another person's body were found at the site of yesterday's explosions,” the statement reads.
The rescue and search operation is ongoing.
This information was confirmed by Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.
“The number of fatalities has now reached three,” he wrote.Read also: Missile strike on Kharkiv: two killed, 27 injured, search and rescue operations ongoing
As reported, on January 2 at around 14:30, Russian forces struck a residential building in Kharkiv with two Iskander missiles.
Photo: State Emergency Service of the Kharkiv Region
