Churchwell Insurance Agency Joins SCIF Summit To Spotlight Public Market Risk

January 06, 2026

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Churchwell Insurance Agency, a veteran-owned boutique firm specializing in executive liability coverage for SPAC, MicroCap, and Small Cap public companies, proudly announces its sponsorship of the upcoming SCIF Summit in San Francisco. The agency's founder and principal, Chaz Churchwell, will speak on a distinguished panel titled "Perspectives on Scale & Readiness".

Churchwell Insurance Agency Announces Sponsorship and Speaker Role at 2026 SCIF Summit in San Francisco

The SCIF Summit, a leading conference on January 22nd 2026, will bring together top founders from the Security, Cybersecurity, and Intelligence industries, along with finance leaders, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), and Chief Security Officers (CSOs). This year's conference, hosted at the Crowell & Moring LLP office in the Embarcadero Center San Francisco, will feature in-depth discussions on capital readiness, innovative growth strategies, and comprehensive risk management; key topics for companies at the forefront of national and enterprise security.

"We are proud to sponsor and participate in a summit that connects such an influential group of industry innovators and security professionals," said Chaz Churchwell. "As a military veteran and founder of an insurance agency specializing in public markets, I have the heart of a protector. My guess is that many others in the room are passionate about protecting. I look forward to sharing insights on risk management and organizational resilience with these remarkable companies and individuals."

Churchwell Insurance Agency stands out for its customized Directors & Officers (D&O), Cyber, and other executive liability insurance solutions. Leveraging access to over 100 insurance markets and a strong commitment to supporting veteran initiatives, Churchwell blends in-depth industry expertise with mission-driven values.

Chaz Churchwell also hosts The DESPAC Podcast, where he explores innovation and investment trends across SPACs, deSPACs, and the public market landscape.

About Churchwell Insurance Agency

Churchwell Insurance Agency is a veteran-owned, private firm specializing in executive liability insurance for MicroCap public companies and select private equity-backed businesses. The agency offers expert solutions for risks like shareholder lawsuits, regulatory challenges, and cyber threats, delivering affordable coverage and personalized service through access to more than 100 specialty insurance markets.

