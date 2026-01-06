MSCI Continues To Include Digital Asset Treasury Firms In Key Indexes

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) MSCI Will Keep Digital Asset Treasury Firms in Its Global Indexes Amid Ongoing Review

MSCI, a leading provider of global investment indexes, announced it will retain digital asset treasury companies in its broader market indices. The decision comes after investor feedback and indicates ongoing assessment of firms with non-operational activities in the crypto space. This move aims to balance the inclusion of innovative digital asset strategies while maintaining index consistency.



Retention in the index sustains liquidity and demand for digital asset holdings, particularly Bitcoin. Market reaction shows positive sentiment, with shares of strategy firms rising post-announcement.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: None

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Positive, as inclusion supports ongoing demand and institutional exposure to digital assets.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The reaffirmation of index inclusion may underpin long-term institutional interest in digital asset treasury firms.

Market context: The decision reflects a broader trend of institutional acceptance and regulatory clarity beginning to shape crypto investments.

Following MSCI's recent update, shares of Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, surged 5.7% in after-hours trading. The company holds approximately 673,783 Bitcoin, valued at nearly $63 billion, positioning it as a major player in corporate digital asset strategy. The move by MSCI signals growing recognition of digital asset treasury holdings as integral components of diversified portfolios, encouraging broader institutional participation.

In its note, MSCI explained that digital asset treasury companies would be subject to further consultation, particularly from investors and analysts scrutinizing whether their primary activities are operational or investment-oriented. The broader review aims to ensure index consistency by excluding firms whose main focus is investment rather than operational activities, though the current stance favors inclusion for now.

This development comes amid recent market volatility and questions surrounding the sustainability of corporate treasury strategies involving cryptocurrencies. Despite these concerns, the renewed index inclusion highlights ongoing institutional confidence in digital assets and their strategic importance. Market observers suggest that as regulatory frameworks evolve, the integration of digital assets within mainstream indexes could accelerate, further legitimizing crypto as an asset class.

The decision is viewed as a positive development for firms like MicroStrategy, which continue to expand their Bitcoin holdings and use digital assets as part of their corporate strategy. As MSCI continues its review process, industry participants anticipate further clarity on how digital assets will be integrated into global investment benchmarks.

