CES 2026: Advanced HDR By Technicolor Integrated Into Bitrouter's Latest Zapperbox Line

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Advanced HDR by Technicolor and BitRouter announced that the ZapperBox quad tuner and dual tuner product line will add support for Advanced HDR by Technicolor technology to provide a superior HDR viewing experience. Manufactured by BitRouter, ZapperBox is a NEXTGEN TV and ATSC 1.0 receiver that delivers an optimized viewing experience in high dynamic range (HDR) while enabling the seamless transition from standard dynamic range (SDR) to HDR over free NEXTGEN TV broadcasts.



The ongoing deployment of NEXTGEN TV in North America, also known as ATSC 3.0, and DTV+ in Brazil, which utilizes many elements of ATSC 3.0 and was previously referred to as“TV 3.0”, illustrates the growing momentum for these new and advanced broadcast standards. To enjoy free over-the-air (OTA) content in HDR, consumers will need a NEXTGEN TV or a NEXTGEN TV receiver connected to a HDR-enabled TV. BitRouter's HDR integration demonstrates how the ecosystem works together to ensure the transition to ATSC 3.0 doesn't leave the audience behind.

“Features such as 4K and HDR have driven consumers to expect excellent image quality from their received video content. At the same time, video consumption has never been higher,” said Gopal Miglani, the founder and president of BitRouter.“The partnership between BitRouter and Advanced HDR by Technicolor along with others in the ecosystem is a strategic step that supports the growing availability of NEXTGEN TV content in HDR and consumers' ability to access that content through HDR-enabled, ATSC 3.0-ready TV receivers.”

“Device manufacturers across the industry are recognizing the impact that HDR has on consumer perception of video content,” said Rick Dumont, head of business development for Advanced HDR by Technicolor.“NEXTGEN TV receivers like BitRouter's ZapperBox enable TVs that do not have the NEXTGEN TV functionality to receive this high quality free broadcast content, and the deployment of these receivers with Advanced HDR by Technicolor technology allows consumers to maximize their picture quality to enjoy the full benefit of NEXTGEN TV over previous broadcast reception like ATSC 1.0. The Advanced HDR by Technicolor solution combines SDR and HDR in a single signal, so consumers will always have the best possible video experience without needing to worry about having the right TV at home. Our partnership with BitRouter makes it easier for consumers to enjoy HDR content and is an integral part of ensuring the successful rollout of NEXTGEN TV across markets in the US.”

About Advanced HDR by Technicolor

Advanced HDR by Technicolor is a suite of high-dynamic-range (HDR) technologies designed to deliver superior video quality across a variety of display devices and network environments. Developed as a collaboration with InterDigital, Philips and Technicolor, it includes formats like SL-HDR1, SL-HDR2, and SL-HDR3, which dynamically optimize HDR content to match the capabilities of the display device in real-time. This allows broadcasters and content providers to deliver a high-quality viewing experience with improved contrast, brightness, and color accuracy while maximizing bandwidth efficiency. With support for multiple distribution workflows, Advanced HDR by Technicolor enables seamless integration into existing infrastructures, making it a preferred solution for broadcasters seeking to future-proof their HDR delivery. To learn more about Advanced HDR by Technicolor visit: .



About BitRouter

BitRouter is a TV & set-top box software company and ZapperBox is a NEXTGEN TV consumer electronics brand owned by BitRouter. BitRouter's ATSC 3.0 middleware is field proven, robust, and flexible, enabling development of set-top boxes, TVs, automotive, distance learning or mobile devices. For more information, contact BitRouter at..., or visit the company's website at .

