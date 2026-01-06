Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Superior Group Of Companies To Participate In The ICR Conference


2026-01-06 04:15:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Michael Benstock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Koempel, President and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida on Monday and Tuesday, January 12-13 and will present on Tuesday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast and replay will be available on the presentations page of the Company's investor relations website at .

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):
Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC's commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit .

Contact:
Investor Relations
...


