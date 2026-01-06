US Crypto Market Regulation Bill Might Be Delayed Until 2027: Key Report

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) US Political Uncertainty Could Delay Crypto Market Structure Legislation

Recent insights from investment bank TD Cowen suggest that the upcoming 2026 U.S. midterm elections could significantly influence the passage of a comprehensive digital asset market structure bill. Originally passed by the House of Representatives in July under the name the CLARITY Act, the legislation is currently known in the Senate as the Responsible Financial Innovation Act. Experts warn that political dynamics may postpone its full enactment, potentially until 2029.

According to TD Cowen's Washington Research Group, Senate Democrats may hold back support for the bill because the elections could shift the ideological balance of Congress. With current control favoring Republicans, lawmakers might choose to delay or stall the legislation until after the midterms, when a different party might assume majority power. As the report notes,“Election outcomes are always uncertain, which is why Democrats may cut a deal.”

In a bipartisan effort last November, the Senate Agriculture Committee included provisions intended to prevent conflicts of interest within the industry. These safeguards aim to restrict government officials, including then-President Donald Trump and his family, from holding cryptocurrencies or engaging directly with the industry. This move underscores ongoing concerns among Democrats regarding Trump 's ties to the crypto space, which involve ventures like World Liberty Financial, and also touch on his potential involvement in pardoning efforts related to crypto executives such as Binance 's former CEO Changpeng Zhao and the Trump-inspired meme coin, Official Trump.

TD Cowen emphasizes that the timing of legislation is critical:“Time favors enactment as the problems disappear if the bill passes in 2027 and takes effect in 2029. Crypto would need to accept that the presidential election could impact the final rules, and Democrats would need to accept that the conflict provision will not apply to Trump.”

Upcoming Markup and Regulatory Shifts

The Responsible Financial Innovation Act is expected to undergo further review in the Senate Banking and Agriculture Committees in early January, with a potential markup in the second week. If enacted into law, the bill would expand the authority of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over digital assets, shifting regulatory power away from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Notably, both agencies currently have only Republican commissioners, following the departure of SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw, with President Trump yet to appoint replacements for the Democratic seats.

This legislative development reflects broader efforts to clarify the regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies in the United States and highlights the ongoing political debates that could shape the future of the industry's legal framework.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.