Varanasi Ropeway Viral Video A Safety Test, Not Malfunction: Official

The visuals related to the Varanasi ropeway being circulated on social media are being presented out of context and are creating confusion. An official asserted that this video has no connection to any kind of malfunction, insecurity, or failure.

Official Clarifies Viral Video is a Safety Test

On a viral video showing a ropeway cabin in Varanasi swinging like a pendulum, S. Rajalingam said, "A misleading tweet related to the ropeway has been going viral since morning. I would like to make it clear that phase 1 of ropeway - from Cantonment to Rath Yatra - has been completed. Testing has been going on for days. As part of testing, low testing is also done, and other safety-related parameters are also tested. As part of that, it is also tested at what angle it should sway in strong breeze when emergency brakes are applied. The sway was under acceptable limits. Videos viral on social media are absolutely wrong. Do not believe them."

Ropeway Meets International Safety Standards

The Varanasi ropeway system has been designed according to international standards, specifically European safety codes. Numerous rigorous and detailed safety tests are conducted before and during its operation.

This trial, being conducted by NHLML, is part of a comprehensive and planned testing process to ensure passenger safety. These tests include checking the system's safe operation under emergency braking, high wind pressure conditions, sensor activation, and all other possible scenarios.

The activity shown in the video does not indicate any structural, mechanical, or operational deficiency, but rather is being done to ensure that the ropeway functions completely safely under all conditions and that passenger safety remains the highest priority.

Inspection Conducted, Misinformation to be Tackled

Following the misleading reports on social media, Varanasi Divisional Commissioner S. Rajalingam and NHLML Project Director Pooja Mishra, along with the ropeway team, conducted an inspection. He said that Australian and Spanish consulting companies will also provide safety certificates. The ropeway is being built entirely to international standards.

"Action will be taken against anyone spreading misinformation. The ropeway construction is progressing rapidly. As soon as the Godaulia terminal station is completed, trials will begin. We are making every effort to complete the station by March, after which the trials will be conducted," he concluded. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)