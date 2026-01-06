DK Shivakumar Asks BDA To Shed 'Broker' Image On Its 50Th Anniversary

'Eradicate perception as a broker': DK Shivakumar's message to BDA

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday called on the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to change its image and "eradicate its perception as a broker" for the better as it enters its 50th year of existence. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) was established on January 6, 1976.

Speaking at the inauguration of a workshop on governance and grievance redressal for BDA employees, he said, "BDA completes 50 years this year. Change the image of the organisation at least this year. Eradicate its perception as a broker." "It took me six months to find out, through my own intelligence inputs, about the corruption in the system. I am aware of the rot in the system at every stage, and I am also aware of what is working well in the organisation. In this backdrop, we have decided to digitise all the documents. Some may not like this, but we have to change BDA. The organisation is getting a bad name due to some 10 per cent of the employees who are corrupt," he said.

'I am not going to be easy on corruption'

Shivakumar further said that BDA and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) are the face of Bengaluru. "BDA and GBA are the face of Bengaluru. What this city needs today is discipline and honesty. Instead of red-taping the files, identify the mistakes constructively and find solutions for them. I am not going to be easy on corruption, and I will take strict action against the culprits. The team led by Haris (BDA Chairman) wants to leave behind a legacy. We need to change people's perception about the organisation," he added. Nalapad Ahmed Haris is the Chairman of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA).

"Some people may be thinking, how can someone like Shivakumar talk about discipline. They don't know the discipline in our lives. How can I reach this stage without discipline? The employees of BDA must try to find out solutions to the problems of people and not create problems for them. Find a solution within the legal framework, don't trouble the people," he said.

Future of Bengaluru and Urban Planning

He further said that engineers of branches other than civil and architecture are coming into the Town Planning department, and hence the state government is starting the Town Planning College in Bengaluru. "We will need to plan our cities and towns well. Other than some areas like Jayanagara, Malleshwara, and Chamarajapet, there are not many planned areas. All of us are at fault on this. We need to correct these mistakes," Shivakumar added.

"In another 11 years, Bengaluru will be 500 years old, and BDA will complete 50 years this year. The Chairman of BDA wants to give it a new shape and vision. I came to Bengaluru when I was six years old, and I have worked in various capacities. Kempe Gowda gave Bengaluru, Kengal Hanumanthaiah gave Vidhana Soudha, and SM Krishna gave Vikas Soudha. Haris and I have taken historic decisions for Bengaluru," the Deputy CM explained.

He further said that Bengaluru's population has grown to 1.4 crores, but the city was not ready for such a huge population. "We need to think of ways to shape the new Bengaluru. A peripheral ring road was planned in 2010, and it could have been done in 26,000 crores had they done it then. Due to the delay, it now costs Rs 50,000 crore. We have worked out a different plan to reduce the costs. We will build the Bengaluru Business Corridor, no matter who opposes it. I have told the Chairman that we will not de-notify even an inch of land," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)