Jamaican Jps Cautioned Against Signing Documents For Persons They Do Not Know

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Justices of the Peace (JPs) are being warned against signing documents for persons they do not know for fear of creating opportunities for dishonest or criminal behaviour.

Minister of justice and constitutional affairs, Delroy Chuck, in making the call, said that“when you sign and witness a document and verify an identification of someone you don't know, you have opened the door for corruption.” He recalled an instance in which a JP wrote a“glowing recommendation for this fellow” who went to work at a place of business where he was accused of serious crimes.

Minister Chuck contended that if the JP had not verified the individual's identity, he probably would not have been employed by the entity. He argued that cases like these cause the public to question the integrity of the office of JP.

“Unless you know the person, unless you can verify their identification, say 'I can't do it',” he implored.

Minister Chuck, who was speaking at the recent commissioning ceremony for 34 new JPs for the parish of St Thomas, urged the new officials to work closely with the police to help confront criminal activity and corruption, while thanking them for taking on the voluntary role.

Custos of St Thomas, Marcia Bennett, reminded the newly commissioned JPs that their role extends far beyond the signing of documents. She urged them to serve as agents of change, peacemakers and community leaders.

The Custos told the JPS to remain accessible to their communities, ensure that residents are never left without support, and to help model respectful and law-abiding behaviour.

Permanent secretary in the ministry of local government and community development, Marsha Henry-Martin, in her response on behalf of the group of new Justices, noted that“we have been charged to execute in fairness”.

“We are commissioned to serve today in a changing world, a changing Jamaica, and the changing face of social and economic difficulties and differences among different peoples of our society,” she said.“Let us serve with humility, kindness, meekness, and love. Let us serve to the best of our abilities and restore harmony in our community.”

Originating in England in 1361, the office of JP is held by a person of unquestionable integrity, who seeks to promote and protect the rights of individuals. Some of the roles of a JP include attesting and authenticating documents under the official seal, performing judicial functions in certain courts, attending the Children's Courts and Drug Court, considering applications for bail and giving counsel and advice, among other things.

Currently, there are more than 400 JPs serving the parish of St Thomas.

