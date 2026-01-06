CIBSE Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity Marking A New Era For The Institution's Global Profile

MENAFN - Pressat) CIBSE is excited to announce the launch of its refreshed brand identity, marking a significant moment in its 129-year history and signalling a new era for how the institution presents itself to the world. The updated brand reflects a more modern, accessible and forward-thinking CIBSE, one that is aligned with the evolving demands of the building services profession and the institution's ambitions for the future.

The refreshed identity strengthens CIBSE's global presence with a clearer, more contemporary visual language and refined messaging shaped through extensive member feedback and engagement. As the industry continues to tackle the challenges of energy efficiency, climate resilience and the transformation of the built environment, the refreshed brand signals CIBSE's confidence, clarity and commitment to supporting the sector through this new chapter.

Key elements of the brand refresh include:

. A modernised visual identity, retaining the iconic CIBSE hawk while simplifying and refining its appearance to reflect a clean, contemporary style suited to today's digital landscape.

. Clearer and more accessible communication, ensuring that CIBSE's messages are easy to understand, member-focused and aligned with the priorities of a modern-day professional community.

. A refreshed global outlook, positioning CIBSE more strongly across international markets as the institution continues to grow its influence and partnerships worldwide.

. A new strapline: Inspiring People. Transforming Places. – encapsulating CIBSE's role in supporting people, advancing professional standards, and shaping a better built environment.

Ruth Carter, CIBSE CEO, commented on the brand refresh: ''CIBSE's refreshed visual identity marks an important step in ensuring our brand reflects the modern, forward-thinking institution we are today. The updated logo, visual style and strapline make CIBSE more accessible and relevant, strengthening how we present ourselves to our international communities. This brand refresh has been shaped by member feedback and engagement, helping us ensure our identity reflects the evolving needs of the profession and the direction in which we are moving.''

Over the coming days, CIBSE members, partners and the public will see the refreshed identity rolled out across the institution's digital platforms, publications and communications.

This refreshed brand era honours CIBSE's long and distinguished heritage while presenting a confident, future-focused institution, one ready to lead, influence and support the building services profession across the world.

For more information about CIBSE's brand refresh,