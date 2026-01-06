403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TSX Builds On All-Time Peak
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh peak on Tuesday, supported by commodities-linked shares, while investors awaited key economic data due later this week.
The TSX gained 42.95 points to greet noon EST Tuesday at 32,262.90.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.08 cents to 72.52 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange advanced 7.08 points to 1,027.77.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups had drifted into negative country, weighed most by information technology, down 1%, while consumer staples lost 0.7% and telecoms were off 0.6%.
The five gainers were led by gold, up 3.4%, materials, better by 2.3%, and energy, growing 1.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to new heights on Tuesday, a day after the index scored fresh highs, as investors moved past the U.S. attack on Venezuela.
The 30-stock index soared 240.38 points, to 49,217.56, improving on Monday's all-time high.
The S&P 500 Index grew 16.14 points to 6,918.19.
The NASDAQ grabbed 39.76 points to 23,435.59.
“Magnificent Seven” members Amazon and Nvidia lifted the three major averages, Amazon rising more than 2%, Nvidia picking up 0.4%.
Other stocks related to artificial intelligence also supported the broader market, including Micron Technology and Palantir Technologies. Micron advanced more than 5%, while Palantir climbed about 2%.
The 30-stock benchmark closed at a record on Monday and notched an intraday high in the session as well after the U.S. captured and ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro over the weekend, while President Donald Trump Trump encouraged big investments from U.S. oil companies.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, pointing yields up to 4.19% from Monday's 4.15%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid 32 cents to $58.00 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices jumped $47.60 to $4,499.10.
Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh peak on Tuesday, supported by commodities-linked shares, while investors awaited key economic data due later this week.
The TSX gained 42.95 points to greet noon EST Tuesday at 32,262.90.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.08 cents to 72.52 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange advanced 7.08 points to 1,027.77.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups had drifted into negative country, weighed most by information technology, down 1%, while consumer staples lost 0.7% and telecoms were off 0.6%.
The five gainers were led by gold, up 3.4%, materials, better by 2.3%, and energy, growing 1.1%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to new heights on Tuesday, a day after the index scored fresh highs, as investors moved past the U.S. attack on Venezuela.
The 30-stock index soared 240.38 points, to 49,217.56, improving on Monday's all-time high.
The S&P 500 Index grew 16.14 points to 6,918.19.
The NASDAQ grabbed 39.76 points to 23,435.59.
“Magnificent Seven” members Amazon and Nvidia lifted the three major averages, Amazon rising more than 2%, Nvidia picking up 0.4%.
Other stocks related to artificial intelligence also supported the broader market, including Micron Technology and Palantir Technologies. Micron advanced more than 5%, while Palantir climbed about 2%.
The 30-stock benchmark closed at a record on Monday and notched an intraday high in the session as well after the U.S. captured and ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro over the weekend, while President Donald Trump Trump encouraged big investments from U.S. oil companies.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, pointing yields up to 4.19% from Monday's 4.15%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid 32 cents to $58.00 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices jumped $47.60 to $4,499.10.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment