Market One: Matador Technologies Feature On Barchart

January 06, 2026 1:12 PM EST | Source: Market One Media Group Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MATA) (OTCQB: MATAF) (FSE: IU3) (" Matador " or the " Company ") , the publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company, announced today that a feature article produced by Market One highlighting the Company's vision and growth strategy has been published on Barchart.

The article provides an overview of how Matador scaled its Bitcoin holdings to 175 BTC (and equivalents) in under a year and has secured long-term financing to support its next phase of accumulation, while holding an option to acquire up to a 24% stake in India's HODL Systems to access one of the world's fastest-evolving digital-asset markets.

The feature also examines that as regulations mature and institutional participation expands, the Company is positioning for broader market access and a potential valuation uplift, including ongoing work toward a possible U.S. listing in 2026.

To read the full article, please visit Barchart at: .

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador's strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, driving long-term shareholder value without dilution.

For further information please contact:

Geoff St. Clair

Vice President, Finance

647-496-6282

About Market One

Market One is North America's leading marketing agency for public companies through our best-in-class content creation and distribution. With our proven methods, we help position companies for meaningful engagement with potential investors through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media. Clients can enjoy increased visibility and strengthened investor awareness through our relationships with industry-leading media outlets, including BNN Bloomberg, Benzinga, and Barchart.

Contact: Bryan Nikkel ... or +1 (778)-836-0109.

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.