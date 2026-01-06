China Limits Dual-Use Exports To Japan

On January 6, China announced restrictions on the export of dual-use goods to Japan, citing concerns that these products could be used for military purposes, Azernews reports.

According to an official statement, "Exports of all dual-use goods to Japanese military users are prohibited, including for military purposes or any other end-use that could contribute to strengthening Japan's military capabilities."

The move reflects growing tensions between Beijing and Tokyo over security and regional influence in East Asia. Analysts note that dual-use goods-products that can serve both civilian and military applications-play a key role in technology and defense sectors, and limiting their export could affect Japanese industries that rely on advanced materials and components.

This latest restriction adds to a series of trade and security measures between the two countries, highlighting the complex interplay of commerce, technology, and geopolitics in the region.