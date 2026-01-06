AFU General Staff Confirms Strikes On Missile Arsenal, Oil Depot In Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Faceboo k by the Ukrainian General Staff, according to Ukrinform.

"To reduce the enemy's military potential, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the 100th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense near the settlement of Neya (the Kostroma region, Russia). The target was successfully hit; a fire has been recorded on site," the statement reads.

The scale of the damage is being assessed. Local residents have been evacuated as a precaution.

The 100th GRAU arsenal is a long-term ammunition storage complex that supports the Russian Ground Forces, Airborne Forces, and Aerospace Forces. The facility performs inventory, technical maintenance, storage, and preparation of artillery shells, as well as tactical and operational-tactical missiles for shipment.

"Striking this facility significantly disrupts the enemy's ammunition supply chains, reduces the operational capabilities of its combat units, and complicates offensive operations," the General Staff emphasized.

Additionally, the General Staff confirmed that on the night of January 6, the Gerkon Plus oil depot near the settlement of Striletski Khutory in the Lipetsk region, Russia, was hit. "The target was hit. Explosions were recorded, and a fire broke out. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the report said.

Drone control points were struck in several locations: Pokrovsk, the Donetsk region, Ukraine; Valetovka, the Kursk region, Russia; and Grayvoron, the Belgorod region, Russia. All targets were successfully hit.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed a 9S32 radar station of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system near Novoyanisol in temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

Additionally, Ukrainian units struck a cluster of enemy personnel near Staroselye in the Belgorod region, Russia. The target was hit; casualty assessments are ongoing.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces continue systematic weakening of the military-economic capabilities and offensive potential of Russian invading forces. Targets directly involved in armed aggression against Ukraine are being hit," the General Staff stressed.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) also reported striking a missile arsenal in Russia's Kostroma region and an oil depot in Lipetsk.

