Future Security Guarantees Package For Ukraine To Include Black Sea Dimension Expert

2026-01-06 03:09:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sinan Ulgen, Director of the leading Turkish analytical Center for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies (EDAM), stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"There will certainly need to be a new Black Sea security understanding. But it is impossible to untie this from the discussion on European security and from the discussion on the security guarantees for Ukraine. All of this must take place in a comprehensive manner," Ulgen noted.

He is convinced that a reliable package of future security guarantees for Ukraine will undoubtedly include a Black Sea dimension.

Read also: Erdogan: Turkey ready to make Istanbul center of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

The expert also points out that Turkey will continue to maintain a critical stance toward any possible actions in its exclusive economic zone, as Turkey does not want the consequences of the war to affect the safety of navigation.

As Ukrinform reported, Turkey is being represented at today's Coalition of the Willing summit on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who in particular intends to reaffirm Turkey's readiness to facilitate further direct talks between the parties in the near future.

UkrinForm

