Czech FM To Visit Ukraine Soon

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this on Tuesday after a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, Ukrinform reports, citing the Czech News Agency CTK.

According to Macinka, the ministers discussed future cooperation and the attitudes of part of the Czech public toward Ukrainians in the Czech Republic. The parties agreed that their shared task is to work toward making these attitudes more positive. The discussion will soon continue during a visit to Kyiv, the Czech minister added.

Czech FM meets with Ambassador Zvarych, announces phone call with Sybiha

For his part, Sybiha wrote on the social media platform X: "I invited Petr Macinka to Ukraine and he confirmed his trip in the nearest future. I look forward to hosting my Czech colleague in Kyiv."

The heads of Czech and Ukrainian diplomacy spoke after Macinka met on Monday with Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych.

As Ukrinform reported, Zvarych was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after his criticism of the New Year's address by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies (the lower house of parliament) and leader of the Freedom and Direct Democracy party, Tomio Okamura.

Photo: MZV CR / MFA CZ