Stenoly Prepares For EU Expansion After Strong Traction In Norway

Stenoly, the AI-powered medical documentation platform, is preparing for a broader European rollout following strong early traction in its home market. Launched in Norway in the summer of 2025, the company has reached close to 1,000 registered doctors, with more than 150 paying subscribers, validating clear product-market fit in a demanding healthcare environment.

Stenoly helps healthcare professionals reduce time spent on documentation by automatically capturing and structuring journal-ready notes during patient consultations. The service works without installation, integrates with existing electronic patient journal systems, and is designed with privacy, data security, and GDPR compliance at its core.

To support its next growth phase, Stenoly has appointed Espen Fretheim Loeng as Commercial Director. Fretheim begins work 1st of January 2026 and will lead the company's commercial strategy and international expansion, with Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, and Italy identified as the first new markets.

“Doctors across Europe are facing the same structural problem: too much time spent on documentation and too little with patients,” says Espen Fretheim Loeng, Commercial Director at Stenoly.“What we have proven in Norway is that clinicians are willing to adopt new tools if they are reliable, easy to use, and compliant. My focus is to replicate that success market by market.”

EU expansion will formally begin in February 2026 and continue on a rolling basis throughout the year. The company plans to work closely with local healthcare professionals and partners in each market to ensure regulatory alignment and practical relevance.

“Norway is a tough market with high expectations around data protection, quality, and clinical usefulness,” says Loeng.“Reaching nearly 1,000 doctors in a short time gives us confidence that the model scales beyond one healthcare system.”

“Across our Norwegian user base, doctors typically report saving between one and two hours per working day on documentation. That time is largely reallocated to patient care or simply leaving work on time, which has a measurable effect on workload and burnout,” finishes Loeng.

Stenoly is currently used by general practitioners and specialists across multiple disciplines. The company offers a subscription-based model, including a free trial period, and is positioning itself as a practical productivity tool rather than a full clinical decision system.

Further market announcements and local launches will be communicated continuously as Stenoly expands across Europe in 2026.