Yangtze River: Global Narrative Of A Great River's Cultural IP New Academic Monograph Unveiled

The Yangtze River has long been the lifeblood of a continuous cultural lineage, weaving together the majestic peaks of Bashu and the shimmering water towns of Jiangnan. It stands as a quintessential symbol of the Chinese nation and a seminal hallmark of its civilization. Recently, the Yangtze River Cultural Research Institute and its functional platform, the International Communication Center for Yangtze River Culture (collectively referred to as the"the Institute and the Center"), officially released the academic monograph titled Yangtze River: Global Narrative of a Great River's Cultural IP.

The book innovatively constructs a progressive framework: Civilizational Awareness - Communication Capacity - Historical Depth - Global Engagement. This systematic discourse delineates the evolution of the Yangtze River as a global cultural IP, offering a“Yangtze River Model” that provides fresh insights for the global outreach of Chinese culture and serves as a vital practical benchmark for the preservation and development of river basin civilizations worldwide.

The core of establishing“the Institute and the Center” in Hubei Province lies in overcoming cultural communication challenges through three major innovations:



Mechanistic Innovation: It serves as a cross-regional, multi-disciplinary, and intersectoral collaborative hub, integrating a diverse ecosystem of content creators, product developers, demand-side users, and academic researchers.

Paradigmatic Innovation: By adhering to the integration of research and communication and practicing the principle of“unity of knowledge and action”, the platform transforms rigorous academic findings into accessible cultural products while providing intellectual support for frontline communication challenges. Team Innovation: A hybrid team of“journalists + scholars” has been formed, merging academia and industry. By extensively uniting practitioners from both within and outside the public sector, a vibrant research stronghold of young and middle-aged professionals has been established.



To date,“the Institute and the Center” has achieved several milestones, including the monograph, the Yangtze River Cultural International Communication Index, and a series of high-quality international communication case studies on the Yangtze River Economic Belt. Looking ahead,“the Institute and the Center” will focus on the Yangtze River as a“Meta-discourse for Civilizational Exchange”. By advancing theoretical frameworks, practical explorations, and localized applications, it aims to further elevate the Yangtze River's role in fostering global mutual learning and civilizational dialogue.