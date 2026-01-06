403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Proposes Accelerating 45 Billion Euros In Support For European Farmers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed accelerating the provision of financial support worth 45 billion euros to farmers across the European Union.
Von der Leyen made her call in a letter she sent on Tuesday to the President of Cyprus, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU and to the President of the European Parliament.
The EU Commission said it intends to introduce amendments to its proposed 2028-2034 budget, which has faced sharp criticism from agricultural unions in order to allow farmers early access to approximately 45 billion euros.
This move comes as Brussels seeks to ease reservations voiced by a number of EU member states regarding the free trade agreement with the South American Mercosur bloc, which the Commission hopes to sign next week.
In this context, the EU will convene a meeting of agriculture ministers from member states on Wednesday for talks aimed at persuading Italy, France and other hesitant countries to approve the Mercosur agreement.
EU commissioners in charge of agriculture, trade and health are expected to provide reassurances on future funding for farmers under the EU's Common Agricultural Policy, including a 6.3 billion euros crisis fund in the next EU budget.
For her part, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed the proposal, noting that Italy had requested it, and said in a statement that "this is a positive and significant step forward in the negotiations that will lead to the new EU budget."
Cyprus, which currently holds the EU presidency, said it had invited all agriculture ministers from EU member states to attend the meeting at the Commission's headquarters in Brussels.
Meanwhile, the European Commission, backed by countries supporting the Mercosur agreement, notably Germany and Spain, is seeking to secure a qualified majority of 15 member states representing 65 percent of the EU population to approve the signing of the agreement as of January 12. (End)
arn
Von der Leyen made her call in a letter she sent on Tuesday to the President of Cyprus, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU and to the President of the European Parliament.
The EU Commission said it intends to introduce amendments to its proposed 2028-2034 budget, which has faced sharp criticism from agricultural unions in order to allow farmers early access to approximately 45 billion euros.
This move comes as Brussels seeks to ease reservations voiced by a number of EU member states regarding the free trade agreement with the South American Mercosur bloc, which the Commission hopes to sign next week.
In this context, the EU will convene a meeting of agriculture ministers from member states on Wednesday for talks aimed at persuading Italy, France and other hesitant countries to approve the Mercosur agreement.
EU commissioners in charge of agriculture, trade and health are expected to provide reassurances on future funding for farmers under the EU's Common Agricultural Policy, including a 6.3 billion euros crisis fund in the next EU budget.
For her part, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed the proposal, noting that Italy had requested it, and said in a statement that "this is a positive and significant step forward in the negotiations that will lead to the new EU budget."
Cyprus, which currently holds the EU presidency, said it had invited all agriculture ministers from EU member states to attend the meeting at the Commission's headquarters in Brussels.
Meanwhile, the European Commission, backed by countries supporting the Mercosur agreement, notably Germany and Spain, is seeking to secure a qualified majority of 15 member states representing 65 percent of the EU population to approve the signing of the agreement as of January 12. (End)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment