RTA Expands Public Transport Network With 4 New Bus Routes And Upgrades To Over 70 Routes

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 6th January 2026:

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance public transport services and facilitate mobility for all segments of society, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will launch four new public bus routes with effect from 9 January.

The initiative aims to enhance the operational efficiency of the emirate's public transport network, alongside the upgrade of more than 70 additional internal bus routes through adjustments to route alignments and geographic coverage during morning and evening peak periods.

These measures also form part of RTA's commitment to meeting the needs of public bus users by delivering reliable, high-quality services that align with RTA's vision of The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility.

The four new routes will operate as follows:



Route 88A will operate in one direction from Al Satwa Bus Station to Jumeirah 3 during the morning peak period to support operational efficiency on Route 88.

Route 88B will operate in the opposite direction from Jumeirah 3 to Al Satwa Bus Station during the evening peak period to support operational efficiency on Route 88.

Route 93A will operate in one direction from Al Satwa Bus Station to Al Wasl during the morning peak hours to support operational efficiency on Route 93. Route 93B will operate in the opposite direction from Al Wasl to Al Satwa Bus Station during the evening peak period to support operational efficiency on Route 93.

Enhancement of additional routes

On the same date, RTA will also upgrade several bus routes include Running Time Changes, Route Stop Sequence Changes / Correction, Timetable changed routes (Including Minor Modifications), Depot changes, and other modifications aimed at enhancing the service, to improve passengers' daily mobility and enhance their overall travel experience, through the following adjustments:



Route 6 - Two additional bus stops have been added at Dubai People of Determination Center and Mayo Clinic.

Route 13A - The service has been extended to Al Muhaisnah 2, 7th Street.

Route 16 - Al Awir, bus stop has been cancelled.

Route 29 - Emirates Towers 1 bus stop has been cancelled, and a new bus stop has been added at Museum of the Future.

Route 55 - The route has been extended in International City to Greece Cluster, K12.

Route C09 - Oxygen Dubai 2, Gargash Cars 2, and Renault Service Centre 2 bus stops have been cancelled.

Routes C15 and F01 - Al Baraha Masjid 2 bus stop has been cancelled, and a new bus stop has been added on Abu Baker Al Siddique Street, prior to D82.

Route F39 - The route has been extended to reach Oud Al Muteena area, with the addition of new bus stops at Oud Al Muteena 2 A1, Oud Al Muteena 2 Masjid, and Oud Al Muteena 2 B1. Algeria Street 6-1 bus stop has been cancelled.

Route F46 - Two bus stops within the Green Community have been cancelled: Choithrams Supermarket 2 and Green Community Main Entrance Gate 2.

Route F54 - The route has been realigned to serve the South Residential Area of Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), with the cancellation of bus stops at Al Munawalah Street 1, Al Munawalah Street 2, and Al Munawalah Street 3.

Route F55 - The service has been expanded to cover additional areas within Dubai World Central cargo zone, with the addition of two new bus stops.

Route DH1 - Storm Coaster at Dubai Hills Mall bus stop has been cancelled.

Routes 12 and 93 - Umm Suqeim Etisalat bus stop has been cancelled.

Route 18 - Two new bus stops have been added on 7A Street: Al Nahda Pond Park and MSB Private School.

Route 31 - Dubai Academic City 2 bus stop has been cancelled.

Route 83 - Shatha Tower bus stop has been cancelled.

Routes 21B and F26A - Al Telaa Technical Industries 1 bus stop has been cancelled.

Route 36B - A new bus stop has been added in Dubai Outsource City at Royal Bank of Scotland 1.

Route F10 - Al Warqa'a E21 bus stop has been cancelled.

Route F61 - A new bus stop has been added at Al Jassmi Masjid 1.

Route 320 - A new bus stop has been added at Dubai Outsource City, VOGO Grand Hotel. Routes E100 and E201 - The bus stop at Max Metro Station has been relocated from Max Metro Bus Stop (South 2) to Al Jafiliya Bus Station.

This step forms part of RTA's efforts to facilitate mobility across the public transport network and enhance the passenger experience by reducing waiting times and providing additional trips during peak demand periods. For more information, please access the S'hail App.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 931 times

PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Tuesday, January 6, 2026 6:13:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Line Investments & Property Crowns 1KG Gold Winner as Shopat...