Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
11 Students Injured As Israeli Occupation Forces Raid Birzeit University

11 Students Injured As Israeli Occupation Forces Raid Birzeit University


2026-01-06 02:35:22
QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: Eleven students were injured after Israeli occupation forces entered the campus of Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said five students were wounded by live fire, four suffered tear gas inhalation and two were injured in falls. All were taken to hospital.

University officials said troops broke through the main gate and fired live rounds, tear gas and stun grenades while thousands of students were on campus.

They added that buildings were entered and student equipment seized, and that the university's vice-president for academic affairs was briefly detained.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education condemned the raid, calling it a violation of international conventions protecting educational institutions. The incident comes amid heightened Israeli military activity across the West Bank.

The Peninsula

