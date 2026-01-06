UK Car Sales Pass Two Million As Evs Drive Recovery

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Britain's new car market crossed the two-million mark in 2025 for the first time since the pandemic, signalling a broad-based recovery powered by electric vehicle uptake and steady fleet demand, according to industry data compiled across manufacturers and dealers. Registrations reached about 2.02 million units, lifting volumes above levels seen during the disrupted years of supply shortages and subdued consumer confidence.

Britain's auto market clears two million mark, a threshold that underscores how battery-powered models are reshaping buying patterns. Electric vehicles accounted for a sharply higher share of registrations over the year, supported by expanding model ranges, price competition, and the gradual build-out of charging infrastructure. Plug-in hybrids and full hybrids also gained ground, reflecting consumer interest in lower running costs amid still-elevated fuel prices.

Industry executives say the rebound has been uneven across segments. Private purchases improved but remained sensitive to household budgets, while fleet and business channels delivered the bulk of the growth as companies refreshed ageing vehicles and aligned procurement with emissions targets. The shift has favoured manufacturers with strong electric portfolios, while brands slower to electrify faced stiffer competition and margin pressure.

The push towards electrification has been accelerated by regulatory requirements mandating a rising proportion of zero-emission vehicle sales. Carmakers have responded with aggressive incentives, including discounted leases and finance offers, to meet annual targets. Analysts note that these measures helped move stock but weighed on profitability, particularly as input costs and interest rates stayed higher than pre-pandemic norms.

Charging availability continues to influence purchasing decisions. Public charging points increased over the year, yet regional gaps persist, shaping adoption rates outside major urban centres. Retailers report that buyers increasingly scrutinise home charging feasibility and total cost of ownership rather than upfront price alone, a trend that has favoured models with longer ranges and improved efficiency.

Supply chains, which constrained output earlier in the decade, showed greater stability in 2025. Semiconductor availability normalised, logistics improved, and order backlogs eased, enabling dealers to rebuild inventories. This allowed for shorter delivery times and a return of showroom competition, reversing the scarcity-driven pricing seen during earlier disruptions.

The used-car market mirrored these shifts. Higher new-car registrations fed a modest increase in nearly new stock, easing price pressures that had built up when supply was tight. Residual values for electric vehicles, however, remained volatile as rapid technological advances and frequent model updates complicated forecasting, prompting lenders to reassess risk assumptions.

Policy debates intensified as sales volumes climbed. Industry bodies renewed calls for clearer long-term incentives to support electric adoption, arguing that consumer demand remains price-sensitive without sustained support. Government officials, for their part, emphasised infrastructure investment and regulatory certainty as levers to maintain momentum while limiting fiscal exposure.

Employment across the automotive retail and manufacturing ecosystem stabilised alongside sales. Dealers expanded service capacity to handle the different maintenance profiles of electric models, while training programmes focused on high-voltage systems and software diagnostics. Manufacturing hubs tied to battery assembly and power electronics reported rising activity, offsetting slower growth in conventional engine components.

