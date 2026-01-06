Swiss Bar That Caught Fire Had Not Been Inspected Since 2019
-
Français
fr
Le bar Le Constellation n'avait plus été contrôlé depuis 2019
Original
Read more: Le bar Le Constellation n'avait plus été contrôlé depuis
日本語
ja
スイスのバー火災、2019年以降は未検査
Read more: スイスのバー火災、2019年以
The bar's fire safety measures were inspected in 2016, 2018, and 2019, the municipal council announced on Tuesday during a press conference. These inspections resulted in the requirement for“specific changes.” The council did not elaborate on the nature of these changes in its statement. It expressed its“deepest regret” that no further inspections have been conducted since then.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Nicolas Féraud, mayor of Crans-Montana, told the media on Tuesday that there was negligence on the part of the bar operator and a reckless risk culture that put customers and staff at risk.More More Crans-Montana tragedy: Swiss press question lax regulations and insufficient safety measures
This content was published on Jan 4, 2026 A lack of annual fire safety inspections, a DIY renovation job by owners and inflammable soundproofing panels have prompted accusations of negligence by the Swiss media.Read more: Crans-Montana tragedy: Swiss press question lax regulations and insufficient safety mea
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment