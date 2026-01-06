Swiss Bar That Caught Fire Had Not Been Inspected Since 2019

The bar's fire safety measures were inspected in 2016, 2018, and 2019, the municipal council announced on Tuesday during a press conference. These inspections resulted in the requirement for“specific changes.” The council did not elaborate on the nature of these changes in its statement. It expressed its“deepest regret” that no further inspections have been conducted since then.

Nicolas Féraud, mayor of Crans-Montana, told the media on Tuesday that there was negligence on the part of the bar operator and a reckless risk culture that put customers and staff at risk.

This content was published on Jan 4, 2026 A lack of annual fire safety inspections, a DIY renovation job by owners and inflammable soundproofing panels have prompted accusations of negligence by the Swiss media.