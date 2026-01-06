Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Bar That Caught Fire Had Not Been Inspected Since 2019

2026-01-06 02:14:13
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The last inspection of the fire-ravaged Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana took place in 2019. The ski resort's town council says it bitterly regrets this, citing a failure to carry out periodic inspections over the period 2020-2025. This content was published on January 6, 2026 - 12:16 4 minutes Keystone-SDA
The bar's fire safety measures were inspected in 2016, 2018, and 2019, the municipal council announced on Tuesday during a press conference. These inspections resulted in the requirement for“specific changes.” The council did not elaborate on the nature of these changes in its statement. It expressed its“deepest regret” that no further inspections have been conducted since then.

Nicolas Féraud, mayor of Crans-Montana, told the media on Tuesday that there was negligence on the part of the bar operator and a reckless risk culture that put customers and staff at risk.

Swissinfo

