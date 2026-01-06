Techmediabreaks D-Wave To Bring Commercial Quantum Computing To CES 2026, Showcasing Its Award-Winning Technology And Real-World Customer Success Stories

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, announced it will participate in CES 2026 as a sponsor of the CES Foundry, a two-day event at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, January 7 and 8, 2026. At the event, D-Wave will showcase its award-winning annealing quantum computing technology, hybrid quantum-classical solvers, and real-world customer use cases that are demonstrating measurable performance benefits, often beyond classical computing alone.

Murray Thom, vice president of quantum technology evangelism at D-Wave, will present a masterclass and demo on Wednesday, January 7 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT, educating attendees about how to realize value from quantum computing today.

“Showcasing quantum computing at CES, one of the world's most influential technology stages, signals that the technology is quickly moving into the mainstream,” said Murray Thom.“D-Wave is uniquely positioned to demonstrate practical quantum in action, and we're excited to show how our systems are helping customers solve complex problems now, often with greater speed, efficiency, and impact than classical computing alone.”

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services. We are the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, and the only company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to help customers realize the value of quantum, today. Our quantum computers - the world's largest - feature QPUs with sub-second response times and can be deployed on-premises or accessed through our quantum cloud service, which offers 99.9% availability and uptime. More than 100 organizations trust D-Wave with their toughest computational challenges. With over 200 million problems submitted to our quantum systems to date, our customers apply our technology to address use cases spanning optimization, artificial intelligence, research and more. Learn more about realizing the value of quantum computing today and how we're shaping the quantum-driven industrial and societal advancements of tomorrow: .

