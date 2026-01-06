MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Biologics License Application for Subcutaneous Formulation of "LEQEMBI(R)" (lecanemab) for the Treatment of Early Alzheimer's Disease Accepted in China

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan 6, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito,“Eisai”) and Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB, Corporate headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, CEO: Christopher A. Viehbacher,“Biogen”) announced today that the Biologics License Application (BLA) for the subcutaneous formulation (subcutaneous autoinjector: SC-AI) of“LEQEMBI®” (generic name: lecanemab), an anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril antibody, has been accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China.

If approved, the SC-AI of 500 mg (two 250 mg injections) could be used to administer a once-weekly dose at home from the initiation of treatment, as an alternative to the current IV administration every two weeks in a hospital setting. The potential approval of SC-AI would expand the option for patients and care partners to receive LEQEMBI treatment at home. The injection time for each autoinjector (250mg injection) is approximately 15 seconds. The SC formulation also has the potential to reduce healthcare resources associated with IV dosing, such as preparation for infusion and nurse monitoring, while streamlining the overall AD treatment care pathway.

Eisai estimates that there were 17 million patients with MCI or mild dementia due to AD in China in 2024, which is expected to increase with the aging of the population.

Eisai serves as the lead of LEQEMBI development and regulatory submissions globally with Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority. Eisai will distribute the product in China and will conduct information provision activities through specialized Medical Representatives.

*Protofibrils are believed to contribute to the brain injury that occurs with AD and are considered to be the most toxic form of Aβ, having a primary role in the cognitive decline associated with this progressive, debilitating condition.(1) Protofibrils cause injury to neurons in the brain, which in turn, can negatively impact cognitive function via multiple mechanisms, not only increasing the development of insoluble Aβ plaques but also increasing direct damage to brain cell membranes and the connections that transmit signals between nerve cells or nerve cells and other cells. It is believed the reduction of protofibrils may prevent the progression of AD by reducing damage to neurons in the brain and cognitive dysfunction.(2)

About LEQEMBI (generic name: lecanemab)

Lecanemab is the result of a strategic research alliance between Eisai and BioArctic. It is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibril) and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta (Aβ). Lecanemab has been approved in 52 countries and is under regulatory review in 8 countries. Following the initial phase with treatment every two weeks for 18 months, intravenous (IV) maintenance dosing with treatment every four weeks was approved in the U.S., China, the UK, and others, and applications have been filed in 4 countries and regions. The U.S. FDA approved Eisai's Biologics License Application (BLA) for subcutaneous maintenance dosing with LEQEMBI IQLIK in August 2025. A rolling Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for initiation treatment was initiated under Fast Track status in September 2025, and completed in November 2025. In November 2025, an application for a subcutaneous injectable formulation in Japan was submitted. In December 2025, Lecanemab has been included in the“Commercial Insurance Innovative Drug List”, recently introduced by the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) of China.

Since July 2020 the Phase 3 clinical study (AHEAD 3-45) for individuals with preclinical AD, meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of amyloid in their brains, is ongoing. AHEAD 3-45 is conducted as a public-private partnership between the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium that provides the infrastructure for academic clinical trials in AD and related dementias in the U.S, funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, Eisai and Biogen. Since January 2022, the Tau NexGen clinical study for Dominantly Inherited AD (DIAD), that is conducted by Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network Trials Unit (DIAN-TU), led by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, is ongoing and includes lecanemab as the backbone anti-amyloid therapy.

About the Collaboration between Eisai and Biogen for AD

Eisai and Biogen have been collaborating on the joint development and commercialization of AD treatments since 2014. Eisai serves as the lead of lecanemab development and regulatory submissions globally with both companies co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.

About the Collaboration between Eisai and BioArctic for AD

Since 2005, Eisai and BioArctic have had a long-term collaboration regarding the development and commercialization of AD treatments. Eisai obtained the global rights to study, develop, manufacture and market lecanemab for the treatment of AD pursuant to an agreement with BioArctic in December 2007. The development and commercialization agreement on the antibody lecanemab back-up was signed in May 2015.

About Eisai Co., Ltd.

Eisai's Corporate Concept is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept (also known as human health care (hhc) Concept), we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

In addition, we demonstrate our commitment to the elimination of neglected tropical diseases(NTDs), which is a target (3.3) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), by working on various activities together with global partners.

For more information about Eisai, please visit (for global headquarters: Eisai Co.,Ltd.), and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook. The website and social media channels are intended for audiences outside of the UK and Europe. For audiences based in the UK and Europe, please visit and Eisai EMEA LinkedIn.

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading biotechnology company that pioneers innovative science to deliver new medicines to transform patient's lives and to create value for shareholders and our communities. We apply deep understanding of human biology and leverage different modalities to advance first-in-class treatments or therapies that deliver superior outcomes. Our approach is to take bold risks, balanced with return on investment to deliver long-term growth.

The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website at Follow Biogen on social media – Facebook, LinkedIn, X, YouTube.

For more details, please visit: Source: EisaiSectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm