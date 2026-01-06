Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Minutes Of The Board's Discount Rate Meeting On December 10, 2025

2026-01-06 02:01:53
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday released the minutes from its recent meeting to review and determine the discount rates provided to depository institutions through the discount window. Today's minutes cover the Board meeting that occurred on December 10, 2025.

The Board's process for setting the discount rate is distinct from the process the Federal Open Market Committee follows in setting the target range for the federal funds rate.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

