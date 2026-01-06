Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights At December 31, 2025
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of treasury shares without voting rights
|Theoretical number of voting rights [1]
|Number of voting rights exercisable
|01/31/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|3,835, 000
|3,172,669, 760
|3,169,834, 760
|02/28/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|3,055, 955
|3,172,495, 644
|3,169,439, 689
|03/31/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|3,028, 955
|3,173,078, 086
|3,170,049, 131
|04/30/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|1,541, 848
|3,177,421, 164
|3,175,879, 316
|05/31/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|1,676, 848
|3,179,973, 369
|3,178,296, 521
|06/30/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|1,456, 848
|3,180,452, 886
|3,178,996, 038
|07/31/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|1,456, 848
|3,180,373, 161
|3,178,916, 313
|08/31/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|1,504, 348
|3,180,273, 144
|3,178,768, 796
|09/30/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|1,456, 848
|3,180,201, 913
|3,178,745, 065
|10/31/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|1,506, 848
|3,180,132, 248
|3,178,625, 400
|11/30/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|1,456, 848
|3,180,070, 664
|3,178,613, 816
|12/31/2025
|2,660,056, 599
|1,456, 848
|3,180,623, 333
|1,179,166, 485
[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.
