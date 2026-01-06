403
ASUS Unveils Full-Spectrum AI And Always Incredible Innovations At CES 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All-new generations of ProArt, Zenbook and Vivobook laptops, plus desktops and AiO PCs deliver a complete Copilot+ PC ecosystem built for creators and everyday users
KEY POINTS
- ProArt GoPro Edition (PX13): 13" convertible designed in partnership with GoPro has built-in GoPro Cloud access and exclusive offers for GoPro owners ProArt PZ14: Ultralight 0.79kg 14" Snapdragon®-powered detachable tablet delivers our most powerful creator tablet performance for on-the-go professionals Zenbook A16: First Snapdragon® X2 Elite Extreme laptop redefines portability with 16" 3K OLED display and durable sub-1.2kg all-CeraluminumTM chassis Zenbook DUO: New, lightweight all-CeraluminumTM design; dual 14" 3K OLED displays; powerful performance with Intel® CoreTM Ultra X9 Series 3 processor Desktops and AiOs: V series desktops and VM441QA AiO - the world's first Snapdragon®-powered AiO - offer a choice of desktop form factors
