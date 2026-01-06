Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Salmar Q4 2025 Trading Update


2026-01-06 12:01:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consolidated harvest volumes:

Q4 2025 FY 2025
Farming Central Norway 43.4 145.4
Farming Northern Norway 36.9 119.2
SalMar Ocean 0.0 7.2
Icelandic Salmon 3.8 12.7
Total 84.1 284.5

All figures in 1,000 tons gutted weight.

The full Q4 2025 report will be released on Tuesday 10 February 2026 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email:...

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


MENAFN06012026004107003653ID1110563232



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search