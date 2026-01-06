Salmar Q4 2025 Trading Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consolidated harvest volumes:

Q4 2025 FY 2025 Farming Central Norway 43.4 145.4 Farming Northern Norway 36.9 119.2 SalMar Ocean 0.0 7.2 Icelandic Salmon 3.8 12.7 Total 84.1 284.5

All figures in 1,000 tons gutted weight.

The full Q4 2025 report will be released on Tuesday 10 February 2026 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.

